Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,545 in the last 365 days.

Keros Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Keros continued to build upon the progress of all programs across our pipeline in the second quarter of 2024, as evidenced by our recent positive regulatory and data updates from the elritercept (KER-050) program,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to be excited by the strong enrollment activity we have seen to date in our Phase 2 clinical trial of cibotercept (KER-012) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension and look forward to completing enrollment of that trial in the fourth quarter of this year.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Keros reported a net loss of $45.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to a net loss of $37.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase of $7.8 million for the second quarter was largely due to increased research and development efforts as well as additional investments to support the achievement of Keros’ clinical and corporate goals.

Research and development expenses were $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $32.5 million for the same period in 2023. The increase of $8.0 million was primarily due to additional research and development efforts, manufacturing activities and personnel expenses to support the advancement of Keros’ pipeline.

General and administrative expenses were $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $8.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase of $1.2 million was primarily due to increase in personnel expenses and other external expenses to support Keros’ organizational growth.

Keros’ cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024 was $405.9 million compared to $331.1 million as of December 31, 2023. Keros expects that the cash and cash equivalents it had on hand at June 30, 2024 will enable Keros to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. We are a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood, bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, we have discovered and are developing protein therapeutics that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros’ lead product candidate, elritercept (KER-050), is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ second product candidate, cibotercept (KER-012), is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of obesity and for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “enable,” “expects,” “look forward,” “progress” and “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros’ expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and the design, objectives and timing of its clinical trials for elritercept and cibotercept, including its regulatory plans; and Keros’ expected cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros’ limited operating history and historical losses; Keros’ ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros’ dependence on the success of its product candidates, elritercept, cibotercept and KER-065; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and Keros’ dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

Justin Frantz
jfrantz@kerostx.com
617-221-6042


KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,		   SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
  2024       2023       2024       2023  
REVENUE:              
Service and other revenue   37             120        
Total revenue   37             120        
OPERATING EXPENSES:              
Research and development   (40,515 )     (32,534 )     (78,773 )     (63,625 )
General and administrative   (9,961 )     (8,803 )     (20,269 )     (16,581 )
Total operating expenses   (50,476 )     (41,337 )     (99,042 )     (80,206 )
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS   (50,439 )     (41,337 )     (98,922 )     (80,206 )
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET              
Dividend income   5,378       3,987       11,184       7,093  
Other expense, net   (196 )     (155 )     (633 )     (196 )
Total other income, net   5,182       3,832       10,551       6,897  
Net loss $ (45,257 )   $ (37,505 )   $ (88,371 )   $ (73,309 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (45,257 )   $ (37,505 )   $ (88,371 )   $ (73,309 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (1.25 )   $ (1.27 )   $ (2.46 )   $ (2.53 )
Weighted-average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted   36,103,187       29,602,458       35,894,305       28,989,361  


KEROS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
  JUNE 30,
2024 		  DECEMBER 31,
2023
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents 405,863     331,147  
Accounts receivable 4     143  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,847     16,003  
Total current assets 432,714     347,293  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,649     15,334  
Property and equipment, net 4,292     4,134  
Restricted cash 1,212     1,212  
Other long-term assets 2,155     2,052  
TOTAL ASSETS 455,022     370,025  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable 6,535     5,450  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,096     1,005  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,614     17,918  
Total current liabilities 21,245     24,373  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 12,861     13,439  
Total liabilities 34,106     37,812  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; no shares issued and outstanding      
Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 36,169,558 and 31,841,084 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3     3  
Additional paid-in capital 890,710     713,636  
Accumulated deficit (469,797 )   (381,426 )
Total stockholders' equity 420,916     332,213  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 455,022     370,025  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Keros Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more