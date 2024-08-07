Inaugural research institute cohort completes summer internships and graduate school prep

Washington, D.C., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first cohort of the Applied Research Institute (ARI) for Mathematical and Computational Sciences HBCU Undergraduate Research Internship Program have completed summer internships. ARI is a collaboration between the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and Google. This initiative provided exceptional historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) undergraduate students with invaluable research experiences and graduate school preparation, fostering the next generation of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) leaders.

“Due to the vision and generosity of Google, our students had a wonderful opportunity to pursue undergraduate research in their chosen field with distinguished faculty from our HBCU partner schools,” Dr. M.C. Brown II, executive director and research scientist at the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice, said.

The ARI HBCU Undergraduate Research Internship Program was designed to support highly motivated scholars from HBCUs who aspire to pursue advanced degrees in the fields of STEM. The program offered a comprehensive research and mentorship experience, pairing students with esteemed STEM faculty from select HBCU partner schools. Participants engaged in meaningful research projects and received tailored guidance to prepare for their future academic pursuits.

“The mentorship aspect of the program was so helpful,” Javaun Harriot, a senior at the University of District of Columbia, said. “I was able to ask questions about my research, but also learn more about my field from someone with experience.”

From late May through early August, the ARI interns participated in tailor-made programming to enhance their academic and professional growth. Programming included graduate school preparation, offering online modules covering GRE preparation and personal statement workshops to equip scholars with essential skills for advancing their education.

Students also completed a paid research internship and received competitive stipends for their contributions to ongoing research. They also received travel support and housing to support their engagement in research.

The program also provided valuable networking opportunities, granting students access to a diverse network of professionals and fellow scholars within the STEM field, fostering collaboration and mentorship.

ARI aims to develop and enhance the research talent pipeline within HBCUs and strengthen the network of students pursuing advanced degrees in math and computer sciences. The overarching goal of ARI is to address systemic barriers and create opportunities for underrepresented students to thrive in STEM fields, further promoting diversity and inclusivity within the academic and professional landscape.

“We are thrilled to have had such exceptional scholars representing TMCF as they embarked on this innovative journey of STEM research and graduate school preparation,” Dr. Brown said.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF supports and represents nearly 300,000 students attending its 54 member schools, which include publicly supported HBCUs, medical schools and law schools.

About United Negro College Fund

The United Negro College Fund is the nation's largest private scholarship provider to minority group members. UNCF awards over $100 million in scholarships annually and advocates for the importance of minority education and community engagement.

About Google

Google is a global technology leader focused on improving the ways people connect with information. Google’s innovations in search and advertising have made its brand one of the most recognized in the world.

