$27M Project to Modernize Long Island Expressway Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that construction is complete on a $27 million project that modernized Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County, enhancing public safety and improving connectivity at one of the region’s busiest interchanges. The project, one of the most significant upgrades to the LIE since the addition of High Occupancy Vehicle lanes in the 1990s, transformed the interchange by adding two new exit ramps from the expressway to Crooked Hill Road, creating smoother travel conditions and more direct access to many of the area’s most visited businesses as well as nearby recreational and educational destinations. Connections between the LIE and the nearby Sagtikos State Parkway were also improved as part of the project and a new detection system was installed to mitigate instances of trucks and other over height-vehicles entering the parkway.

“Long Island residents are all too familiar with the frustrations and hardships that come from traveling along congested and outdated roadways, and we are determined to do something about it,” Governor Hochul said. “The transformation of the Exit 53 interchange will make the commute to and from work easier for thousands of motorists who travel these roadways every day and also improve access to many of Long Island’s most popular stores, restaurants, schools and parks, which will boost our economy, reduce stress and improve quality of life.”

The reconstructed Exit 53 interchange, which is located at the border of the towns of Islip and Smithtown, will negate the need for motorists to take circuitous routes involving service roads and congested local intersections to reach Crooked Hill Road and allow for more convenient travel to destinations such as Brentwood State Park, Suffolk County Community College’s Michael J. Grant campus in Brentwood, retail outlets in Commack and the industrial parks in Hauppauge, Brentwood, and Deer Park.

In addition to the new ramps, the project also added seven new overhead signs to better direct motorists and three new electronic message signs that display advisory messages, such as warnings of severe weather or road closures. Each ramp terminus at Crooked Hill Road (Suffolk County Route 13) also features an enhanced traffic signal with audible pedestrian crossing signals and handicapped accessible curb ramps, both compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On the Sagtikos State Parkway, lanes for traffic merging from the LIE and from Pilgrim Psychiatric Center were extended southbound to enhance safety and mobility. A second lane was added throughout the ramp from the eastbound LIE towards the southbound parkway and a third travel lane was extended for traffic merging onto the southbound parkway to the G Road bridge with additional improvements at Exit S2.

Countermeasures to prevent over-height vehicles from illegally entering the Sagtikos State Parkway, including a laser detection system that triggers LED warning signs urging them to pull over immediately and alerts the State Department of Transportation's regional traffic management center, were also installed. Ground-mounted and overhead signs that warn of the parkway’s truck restrictions were also added.

Additionally, an existing 3½ acre recharge basin, which naturally filters highway stormwater runoff, was reconditioned by removing approximately 3,100 tons of debris and organic material to prevent blockages and allows for more adequate filtration. The basin was also expanded and over a mile of new drainage pipes were installed to accept more water in anticipation of heavier rains due to changing weather patterns.

Over 2,600 new trees and shrubs – including native evergreens and flowering trees - were planted to restore woodlands, replicating the aesthetic look of Long Island’s parkways. A unique mix of wildflowers was developed and implemented specifically for this site to create a safe habitat for pollinators and Monarch butterflies and to prevent erosion on the slopes of the recharge basin. The new landscape also provides screening from nearby businesses.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “DOT is laser focused on enhancing safety and improving quality of life across New York State and this transformative project in central Suffolk County is another demonstration of that commitment. Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to transformative infrastructure that addresses community needs - like streamlining travel through one of Long Island’s busiest areas by reconfiguring the Exit 53 interchange with new ramps to Crooked Hill Road - will make it easier and slightly less stressful, to work, play, shop and recreate in this wonderful community.”

State Senator Monica Martinez said, “Transportation infrastructure should always connect people and communities while prioritizing safety. Now, with the modernization of this completed corridor, New York is linking residents to businesses and opportunities more efficiently. This project ensures Long Islanders are able to access their workplaces, businesses, and recreational activities with greater ease and enhanced safety. I thank the governor and the Department of Transportation for prioritizing this significant improvement for our region.”

State Senator Mario Mattera said, “This significant improvement will greatly enhance travel through this often-congested area, making it easier for drivers and benefiting our local economy by allowing residents and visitors better access to businesses. This will improve life for all Long Islanders. I am happy that Governor Hochul heard the concerns of our community and decided to make this wise investment in our infrastructure. That allowed the NYSDOT and the hardworking men and women of local labor to undertake this important project and I thank all involved for their efforts.”

Assemblymember Michael Fitzpatrick said, “Like many people in my district, I’ve been navigating Exit 53 ever since I secured my drivers license at the age of sixteen, which was a long time ago. This improvement project makes this exit and interchange a much smoother and efficient experience. Long Islanders deal with traffic everyday and the completion of this project will help the flow of traffic on one of the nations busiest roadways, Route 495, the Long Island Expressway. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued attention to our roadways and infrastructure.”

Assemblymember Keith Brown said, “I am very excited to see this much-needed $27 million construction project to enhance Exit 53 Interchange of the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County complete. The Long Island Expressway/Sagtikos Parkway Interchange is notoriously difficult to travel due to the large volume of motorists using it daily—the heavy traffic can be hard to navigate and at times create unpredictable and unsafe driving conditions, ultimately leading to more vehicle accidents. This project will create smoother travel conditions and protect everyone on the road. I am hopeful commuters traveling the LIE and Sagtikos Parkway will see firsthand the positive changes and feel much safer on the road.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “On behalf of all Suffolk County residents, I thank Governor Hochul for her continued assistance as we seek to improve our region's roads and infrastructure.”

Long Island Contractors Association Executive Director Marc Herbst said, “The $27 million upgrade to Exit 53 on the Long Island Expressway marks a major improvement for Suffolk County. We applaud Governor Hochul for investing in this vital safety and connectivity upgrade, which will greatly benefit Long Island's transportation network.”

Long Island Association President and CEO Matt Cohen said, “Modern infrastructure is critical to a thriving economy and the Long Island Expressway is the spine of our region. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the Department of Transportation for their efforts to complete this significant project.”

Long Island Federation of Labor President John Durso said, “Governor Hochul’s steadfast commitment to improving our region’s roadways has been unwavering since her first days leading our state. These kind of investments deliver tangible results for everyday Long Islanders, create and sustain good union jobs, and help to build a better future for our region. We look forward to continuing to develop the infrastructure to support New York’s next generation.”

Nassau-Suffolk Building and Construction Trades Council Matt Aracich said, “Many thanks to Governor Hochul for funding the additional improvements made to the Long Island Expressway approaching Sagtikos Parkway, where drivers can breathe a sigh of relief with two new exit ramps to Crooked Hill Road. This area of the island will experience faster and safer time on their daily commute as they live, work, and play in Suffolk County. The Building Trades Council applauds Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for choosing to use a Project Labor Agreement resulting in a safe and rewarding project that used the latest in effective technology installed by our local skilled tradeswomen & tradesmen.”

Hauppauge Industrial Association President and CEO Terri Alessi-Miceli said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the State of New York for investing in our transportation infrastructure, significantly improving access and safety for businesses in the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge, which is a major economic engine for the region with an economic output of over $13 billion. This project alleviates congestion, bolsters economic vitality, and helps drive Long Island's growth and prosperity.”

