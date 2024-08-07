Stack Capital Holding Hopper Partners With Tripadvisor

HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) will power hotel bookings directly within the Tripadvisor app

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc., (TSX:STCK) is pleased to announce that Hopper Technology Solutions (“HTS”), the B2B division of Hopper, Inc., an existing portfolio holding, has announced a partnership with Tripadvisor LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world’s largest travel guidance platform which allows travelers to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at restaurants, and discover great places nearby.



The partnership will have HTS power hotel bookings and provide a source of hotel inventory within the Tripadvisor app, delivering flexible booking options to its U.S.-based app customers. By leveraging HTS’ industry-leading technology, hotel supply, and innovative flexibility products, Tripadvisor will be able to scale quickly and, at the same time, continue to focus its resources in other areas as part of its mission to create an exceptional user experience for its customers.







“This partnership with Tripadvisor speaks volumes about the value that the HTS solution delivers,” said Jeff Parks, CEO of Stack Capital. “HTS is quickly becoming a must-have partner for the world’s leading banks and financial institutions, airlines, and travel providers looking to deliver the best travel experience for customers.”

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt, and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. (the "Manager") has taken the initiative in creating the Company and acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for the Company.



HTS is the B2B division of the global travel platform, Hopper, that uses data to bring transparency, flexibility, and savings to travelers globally. The company has developed several unique fintech ancillaries that address everything from pricing volatility to trip disruptions. Working with the world's leading banks, airlines and travel providers, HTS supercharges its partners’ direct channels with its travel agency and travel fintech products. To learn more about HTS, please visit hts.hopper.com.

