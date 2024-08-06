Submit Release
Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance (PAMA) 2023 Workshop - Building a Unified Vision from Research to Regulation

RadTech and NIST are thrilled to host the second in-person photopolymer additive manufacturing workshop in Boulder, Co. from September 18-19, 2023. The event is designed to enable candid, pre-competitive conversation regarding the state of the field of vat photopolymerization through a series of panel discussions and develop updated, comprehensive roadmaps for current and future directions. Speakers from NIST include Lyle Levine, Russel Maier, Thomas Kolibaba, Callie Higgins, Jason Killgore and Dianne Poster, see the full agenda for more information.

NIST has a dynamic program in photopolymer additive manufacturing, including a recent Collaborating for Impact Now (COiN) proposal award including characterizing light engine uniformity and its influence on LCD-based vat photopolymerization printing.  This 2023 workshop event is in support of this program and will also open the Photopolymer Fundamentals Conference, taking place September 19 - 22, 2023 at the same location.

