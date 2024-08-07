World-renowned Artist Sean Danconia and DANCONIA Creative announce Viener&Partners as agency of record

Artist Sean Danconia DANCONIA Creative by Sean Danconia

DANCONIA Creative is known for media work, art installations, collaborations, and gallery presence across Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, the UK, and the US.

This [art] work just makes people happy – they are drawn to it – just as I was when I first saw it” — Hilarie S Viener, Founder, Viener&Partners

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was in late 2023 shortly after Sean Danconia and his eponymous DANCONIA Creative (space – studio – gallery) relocated from Los Angeles to make Palm Beach County, FL “home base” – that he was selected to be a featured artist at Haven Palm Beach on Palm Beach.

It was there that the artist and the marketer met.

“I received an invitation to one of Stephanie and Anthony’s new artist events at Haven Palm Beach,” states Hilarie Viener, Founder, Viener&Partners. “They are friends and have been such generous supporters of the community, so I always try to make it a point to attend – and always enjoy seeing what they have curated.”

Ms. Viener, is also an avid supporter of (as is Haven Palm Beach) and works with the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, FL.

Upon arriving at Haven for the event, Viener immediately gravitated to a very cool Japanese inspired James Bond painting and turned to Anthony (co-owner of Haven) and said, “I would LOVE to have this art at the upcoming Morikami event (Taste of Asia, February 2024)”. Before he could even respond, she heard a man behind her say, “Did you mention the Morikami?”

That man was the artist, Sean Danconia, who was being feted that evening - and indeed a collaboration began.

About a week later, Danconia, long an admirer of the Morikami, was selected to be part of the Taste of Asia at The Morikami (February 2024). There he created a Japanese-inspired POP! Art pop-up gallery as well as participated in the fundraising auction and even designed event posters.

From there he was tapped to create unique, large-scale, one-of-a-kind art installations for the popular Palm Beach County restaurants, Ramen Lab Eatery and participate on an ongoing basis at The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

And later this week, Danconia is off to Miami to debut DANCONIA x NOBU - an exclusive art Pop UP! where he will paint live, poolside at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach on Saturday, August 10th, 2024. And there is much more to come...

“There is so much opportunity for Sean’s vision here in South Florida,” states Viener. “He’s extremely talented and his work just makes people happy – they are drawn to it – just as I was when I first saw it at Haven Palm Beach.”

"Since partnering with Hilarie and her exceptional team at Viener&Partners, my opportunities and visibility in the South Florida marketplace have skyrocketed in a remarkably short period,” states Sean Danconia. “The dedication, care, and attention to detail I've experienced working with Viener&Partners has been transformative. Hilarie's rare magic touch seamlessly turns the potential into the actual, across a network of wonderful people and organizations. So happy that we connected!”

A full collection of Danconia’s art is available for viewing and purchase at www.danconiaart.com.

###

About Viener & Partners

Viener&Partners (V&P) was founded by Hilarie Viener as a global Branding, Communications and Marketing consultancy grounded in a research-driven, proprietary 6-step process designed to solve complex, global marketplace and communications issues for organizations, well-funded start-ups to Fortune 500 brands. V&P specializes in developing Go-To-Market plans and Growth Strategies, based on research, audience understanding and actionable insights.

In 2016, V&P launched Brand & Culture, a division focused solely on creating strategically sound partnerships between brands and non-profits/cultural institutions. With a footprint in 3 continents, V&P has contributed to the success of over 100 brands and entities around the world. Our services include Research, Strategy, Branding, Creative, Digital and Social Media, Public Relations and Strategic Alliances.

For more information, visit http://www.vienerandpartners.com



About DANCONIA

With a background in film and fashion, Sean DANCONIA has global, extensive experience developing unique a creative portfolio, including Official Artist for and Collaborator with: Anime Expo, The Walt Disney Company, New Balance, King Features (Popeye, Betty Boop), The Marilyn Monroe Estate, Bob Marley, CAA, Sony Music, Fred Segal, Consul General of Japan, PIXAR, General Mills, Mitsubishi, The Japan Foundation, The Japan Society, JCCSC, MGM, Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, MTV, Nikkatsu, Nisei Week, The Ryan Seacrest Show, Saks 5th Avenue, Tezuka Productions (Astro Boy), Universal Studios, VCA animal hospitals, Warner Bros. (Scooby, Flintstones), Earnest Sewn and others.

He is also known for enhancing the look and feel of and partnering with venues such as Downtown Disney and the Disneyland Resort, Sheraton Hotels, Innovative Dining Group, Kojawan (London), Mi Cocina, KokeKokko, Mr. Ramen, Izakaya M, Tokyo Beat, Noshi Sushi, and more to come!

In 2023, Sean brought his dynamic vision to South Florida, establishing DANCONIA Creative. He dedicates himself to his creative endeavors, integrating his experience in apparel, design, and thematic storytelling. Sean's work continues to captivate, blending pop cultural icons with his own innovative creations.

DANCONIA installation at Ramen Lab Eatery