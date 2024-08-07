New Global Mobile Insights Reports Provide Actionable Information for North and South American Telecom Decision-Makers

M2Catalyst is on a mission to connect the unconnected and under-connected, to enable remote work, education, and telemedicine throughout the world.

ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2Catalyst is pleased to announce the release of its comprehensive 2024 Global Mobile Insights reports for North and South American countries. These reports offer a fresh perspective on 4G/5G mobile quality and traffic to help mobile network operators understand where consumers are connected, under-connected, or unconnected.

In today's digital age, reliable mobile connectivity is more essential than ever. For mobile network operators striving to bridge the digital divide and improve mobile connectivity for consumers, this data enables them to pinpoint areas that require immediate attention and investment to enhance network infrastructure.

"We are excited to present our latest Global Mobile Insights reports focusing on the Americas region," said Mike Brough, Co-founder and CEO at M2Catalyst. "These reports not only highlight where mobile broadband connectivity excels, but also identify areas that may benefit from targeted improvements. This information is invaluable for MNOs looking to optimize their networks and bridge the digital divide."

With the increasing demand for seamless consumer mobile experiences, particularly in remote and rural areas, these insights are essential for MNOs aiming to stay competitive and connect the under-connected.

"We encourage MNOs in the Americas region to leverage these reports to drive strategic decision-making and accelerate the deployment of robust 4G/5G networks," added Bruce C. Friedman, Co-founder and CFO at M2Catalyst.

The Global Mobile Insights reports for North and South American countries are now available and can be accessed through the M2 platform. For more information on how to obtain these reports and unlock actionable insights, please visit the links below.

About M2Catalyst:

M2Catalyst is on a mission to connect the unconnected and under-connected, to enable remote work, education, and telemedicine throughout the world.

