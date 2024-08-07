LSE student named social mobility champion

LSE undergraduate student Abdul Jamial has been recognised at the Student Social Mobility Awards, organised by the charity upReach.

Abdul, who is studying Law, and is going into his third year in September was named a ‘Social Mobility Champion’ at the recent awards ceremony for overcoming adversity and achieving exceptional accomplishments in his studies and beyond.

Recent findings from the Social Mobility Commission reveals that those who come from professional family backgrounds are six times more likely to enter professional jobs compared to those from working-class backgrounds.

The Student Social Mobility Awards are organised by the charity upReach to recognise the achievements of undergraduate students, organisations and individuals striving to improve social mobility across the UK.

Growing up in a lower income household, Abdul juggled his time between studying, significant caring responsibilities for his younger brother and part-time work.

After the COVID-19 lockdown exacerbated spatial and financial issues at home, Abdul’s education suffered, and he missed all his university offers. With some exams cancelled during the pandemic, Abdul’s grades were decided by his teachers. Through grit and determination, he re-sat his A-levels, doubled his timetable and achieved the grades he needed to attend LSE.

Reflecting on his journey, Abdul says: “My burning desire for more made me want to go to the best university possible. Consequently, I re-sat my A-Levels, regained my offer and went to LSE. That burning desire didn’t die down – it made me apply to everything I could, from internships to scholarships. By failing to get into university, I became incredibly motivated and driven, knowing that if I could overcome everything in my past, I could do anything.”

While at LSE, Abdul has continued to achieve success, securing a £6,000 scholarship from the Laidlaw Foundation, securing numerous internships and vacation schemes and publishing an essay on his experiences titled “Prefer Not to Say”.

Speaking about becoming a Social Mobility Champion, Abdul says: “It gives substance to what I've always believed in; hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.

“Ultimately, it empowers me to be proud of who I am, where I've come from and where I could go. And with that, championing my story for others to see, is what might give that spark to someone in a similar position to reach for more than they think they could achieve.”

To those coming from a similar background, Abdul advises: “Just because you are from a lower socio-economic background or go to a state school doesn’t mean you’re precluded from certain jobs or professions. Have genuine dreams about what you want to do and where you want to go. That authentic dream will be the base of your motivation when things get tough. For me, my dream was to get out and make something of myself and that carried me through my third year of sixth form.”

For more information about the awards and this year’s winners, please visit: https://studentsocialmobilityawards.org.uk/previous-winners