Mornington Peninsula Depression Treatment Centre - Avive Health Announces Depression Counselling and Therapy in Melbourne's Best Private Mental Health Hospital

Melbourne, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula today announced its concerns over figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics that show 42.9% of people aged 16–85 years had experienced a mental disorder at some time in their lives. Avive Health believes that seeking help for mental health disorders such as depression is a courageous step, and finding the proper support can be a challenging task. Avive Health has been designed to take a different approach to treating mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression with a whole mind and body approach to guide patients along their path to recovery. To learn more visit https://avivehealth.com.au/conditions-we-treat/depression.

The highly experienced medical team at Avive Health Mornington Peninsula offers a diverse range of treatment options tailored to each patient's individual needs. The team understands that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to treating depression, and patients' needs can change and evolve over time. The therapy options used at the facility ensure a continuum of care where patients are supported during challenging times and assisted with a healthy transition back into daily life.

"We ensure that our treatment team, which includes everyone from nursing staff and allied health practitioners, right through to our psychiatrists, has the best-in-class treatment options within reach, so we have every confidence that each patient is getting the best possible care tailored to their individual needs," said co-founder and co-Chief Executive Officer, Greg Procter.

The specialist multidisciplinary team at Avive Health's best private mental health hospital in Melbourne understands that individuals affected by symptoms of depression may not necessarily meet the criteria for a diagnosed mental disorder. There can be many socioeconomic factors that contribute to feelings of low mood and depression, such as poor diet, lifestyle, and living conditions; stressful relationships; and career pressure.

The team also believes that suffering from depression or experiencing mental health issues does not define an individual. There are hundreds of thousands of Australians who live fulfilling lives while managing depression or other mental health concerns. People simply need to understand that support is available that goes much farther than relying on antidepressant medication alone.

The types of depression treated at Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula include:

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD): Characterised by ongoing feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and a lack of interest in activities that used to bring happiness.

Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia): A chronic form of depression with symptoms lasting at least two years.

Bipolar Disorder: Involves episodes of depression alternating with periods of mania or hypomania.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD): Depression that occurs at certain times of the year, usually during fall and winter.

Postnatal (Postpartum) Depression: Severe depression after childbirth that affects mothers and sometimes fathers.

"When planning our new hospital developments, the business, in close consultation with our clinicians, took the opportunity to update the treatment experience alongside some key pieces that historically have been missing. In doing so, we can complement each of our patient's individual management plans and interventions to ultimately achieve the best possible patient outcomes," said Avive co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr Matt McDornan.

To learn more about the progressive treatment approach to mental health issues taken by Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula, visit: https://avivehealth.com.au/locations/mornington-peninsula

About Avive Health:

https://youtu.be/nvpZZPI4kuI?si=VZd2Cf9uBkmWaKxj

Avive Health, exemplified by its state-of-the-art Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula, prioritises patient-centred care in a tranquil setting. This 60-bed private hospital in the picturesque Mount Eliza area embodies the latest advancements in healthcare design and technology. Coupled with the expertise of seasoned mental health professionals, Avive Health is dedicated to creating a healing environment and delivering top-tier treatment for a wide range of mental health needs.

###

For more information about Avive Health Melbourne, contact the company here:



Avive Health Melbourne

Michelle Lawrence

+61408204337

michellelawrence@avivehealth.com.au

1 St Johns Lane

Mount Eliza VIC 3930

Australia

Michelle Lawrence