Wind River Development Fund Awarded $36 Million EDA Recompete Grant

Fort Washakie, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is excited to share that the Wind River Development Fund (WRDF) is one of six organizations nationwide selected as an awardee under the Economic Development Administration’s Recompete Pilot Program. WRDF, the lead applicant, and its four co-applicants will receive $36 million over five years to fund innovative and Indigenous-based economic development strategies on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The four co-applicants include the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative, Wind River Food Sovereignty Project, and Central Wyoming College.

WRDF’s Recompete application – Creating a Sustainable, Indigenous-Based Economy in Wind River – proposed nine interconnected projects to strengthen Native sovereignty while simultaneously creating an equitable economy in the region.

Paul F. Huberty, WRDF Executive Director and a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe (Anishinaabe), shared: “Almost a year ago, community members from across the region began thinking about how to create new economic opportunities that benefited everyone and that were uniquely designed to address the persistent economic distress on the Reservation. In our application, we told a story about the longstanding economic and systemic barriers facing Indian Country, and we proposed unique solutions that will strengthen Native sovereignty while rebuilding equitable economies based on our cultural values. We are so happy that the Economic Development Administration heard our story and that they are partnering with us on this new path forward.”

The $36 million implementation grant will fund two new construction projects, including a Tribal Buffalo Center at the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative and a new office/museum and storage facility for Tribal Fish and Game. In addition, funding will support a new Native-focused workforce development program on the Reservation, expanded healthcare services, and increased access to healthy, indigenous-based foods, land planning, and grant implementation.

“This grant creates an opportunity to build into our vision for buffalo, to restore our cultural connections and nutrition, and create educational and academic experiences for youth and community members,” said Jason Baldes, Executive Director of the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative and a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. “Buffalo restoration is eco-cultural restoration and important for sharing with visitors to understand our history and contemporary efforts to protect what we have left. This grant will help us tell our story.”

Erika Yarber, WRDF Director of Business Development and a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, added: “This award is an immense opportunity to generate economic development and I am proud of the work our conscientious leaders put into this project. These leaders have dedicated their lives to building robust organizations that strive to help our people and our Tribes. From an economic development standpoint, we have identified an effective ecosystem, and through our Indigenous Sovereignty Framework, we will continue to strengthen that ecosystem. By thinking big, combining efforts, and working as a unified front, this award will support the preservation and management of our land, continue the repatriation of our buffalo, grow a resilient food system, and build a healthier workforce.”

WBC West Central Regional Director Patrick Edwards supported the WRDF in their efforts by connecting them with partners, architects, and potential philanthropists as well as necessary data and other resources. He was honored to collaborate with the core team members who put the successful application together.

“I’m so proud of the WRDF team,” Edwards said. “They exemplify the heart of taking a chance and putting in the hard work to bring opportunities to their communities. Paul and Erika persevered through every obstacle to ensure that the application was complete and they put together a team that worked extremely well. They did their absolute best to include everyone who wanted to be part of the project and I’m excited to see what this project will do to enhance opportunities for the tribes in Wyoming.”

“We are so thankful for the more than 30 organizations that directly participated in our planning sessions, provided expert advice, supported our application and its development, and provided philanthropic funds,” said Huberty. “This award reflects an entire community coming together.”

The Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program (Recompete) is a key part of the Biden-Harris Investing in America agenda. The program was authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act and targets areas where prime-age (25-54 years) employment is significantly lower than the national average to close this gap through flexible, locally-driven investments.

“The Recompete program isn’t just an investment in American jobs or American workers, it’s an investment in communities that will allow local economies to grow and Americans to pursue quality careers in the places they call home,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Contact Information

Wind River Development Fund

Paul F. Huberty

307.335.7330

[email protected]