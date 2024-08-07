Mage Data™ Launches R24: A Quantum Leap in Test Data Management and Data Security

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mage Data™ today announced the release of R24, the latest version of our groundbreaking platform that redefines test data management through a powerful combination of conversational UI, generative AI, and robust data privacy measures. This latest iteration marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower organizations with unparalleled data security and privacy while accelerating their digital transformation journeys. In an era where AI is reshaping the tech landscape, we are embracing this wave of innovation with the debut of our pioneering Gen-AI data security solutions.



At Mage Data™, our product enhancements are driven by a commitment to customer feedback and innovation. R24 is designed to address the evolving challenges faced by businesses in today's complex data landscape. This release highlights this commitment with our focus on elevating user experience to an unparalleled level and setting new industry standards. By integrating cutting-edge technology with a user-centric approach, Mage Data™ has created a platform that simplifies complex tasks, strengthens data protection, and accelerates time-to-market. With R24, organizations can unlock the full potential of their data with confidence, knowing that their sensitive information is secure and compliant.

R24 is designed to revolutionize the way enterprises identify and protect sensitive data:

Conversational UI

Streamline test data management using our conversational interface enabling easy self-service, faster onboarding and enhanced efficiency

Tackle Gen-AI needs by enabling secure training, safe interactions and enforce uniform masking policies for all types of data

Mage Data™’s built-in data catalog, offers centralized metadata, automatic classification, data lineage visualization, and bridges any knowledge gaps for better data management

Optimize test data management with our next-gen pipeline, featuring agile scaling, flexible data movement, 50+ anonymization methods, and configurable integrations

Enhance privacy with our witness protection program for your PII – replace sensitive data with real-like data or preserve original formats through encryption, and maintain referential integrity

Simplify and speed-up deployment with on-premises and cloud-agnostic options, seamless DevOps integration including automatic file anonymization using watchdogs

Testimonials:

"Mage Data's latest update adds several significant improvements to the platform. While its new generative AI capabilities - specifically, its ability to anonymize data that goes into or comes out of your AI models - will likely command the greatest attention, its other added features, such as log masking and a conversational UI, are more than worthy of note as well."

– Daniel Howard, Senior Analyst, Bloor Research-Independent Research and Analyst Firm

A few notes from our leaders:

“R24 represents a transformative step forward in test data management, combining the power of conversational UI and generative AI with cutting-edge data privacy measures. We are committed to equipping organizations with the tools they need to accelerate digital transformation while ensuring data security and compliance.”

– Padma Vemuri, Senior Vice President-Chief Solutions Architect of Mage Data™

“We are thrilled to unveil our R24 release, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower businesses with unparalleled data security and privacy. These cutting-edge solutions are a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and addressing the evolving challenges faced by organizations in today's complex data landscape. I am proud to say that my team has accomplished this monumental task in one release.”

– Anil Bhat, Chief Technology Officer of Mage Data™

“Empowering Data Privacy and Efficiency with AI-Driven Innovation: R24 stands at the forefront of data security, transforming the landscape with its Gen-AI capabilities and privacy-enhancing features, ensuring enterprises are well-equipped for the data-driven future."

– Thumeera Thirumal, Vice President Customer and Partner Success of Mage Data™

“R24 is a game-changer for organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of their data. By integrating cutting-edge technology with a user-centric approach, we have created a platform that streamlines complex tasks, fortifies data privacy, and accelerates organizations’ time to market. Our commitment to addressing the ever-evolving challenges encountered by organizations in today's complex data landscape drives our mission forward.”

– Khaleel Shaheena, Vice President Technology of Mage Data™

"I am incredibly proud to introduce R24, our latest innovation in data security. Staying true to Mage Data’s customer-focused approach, R24 is more user-friendly and self-service ready, making it easier than ever to implement and adopt. We've ensured seamless support for new technologies like Gen-AI, effortless extension to new datastores, and enabled secure data pipelines from any-to-any datastore. R24 is tailored to address our customers' current security challenges as well as meet emerging needs.”

– Krishnan Cheerath, Director of Product and Design at Mage Data™

About Mage Data™

Mage Data™ is the leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises, earning recognition from industry analysts as "Champion in Test Data Management" by Bloor Research, "Strong Performer in Dynamic Data Masking" by Forrester Wave, and “Leader in Data Security Platforms” by KuppingerCole. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League universities, and industry leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage Data platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying industry-leading privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage Data™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai to explore the brand’s new website and to check out the company’s solutions.

Media Contact:

Deeksha Surya

3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor New York, NY 10019

Telephone: +1 212 203 4365

Email: info@magedata.ai