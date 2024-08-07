NMFTA’s Cybersecurity Team Continues to Showcase Expertise at Supply Chain Conferences This Fall

As the leader in trucking cybersecurity, NMFTA finishes 2024 strong by securing speaking opportunities at end-of-year conferences

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA)™ announced today that its Enterprise and Heavy Vehicle Cybersecurity (EHVC) team, is set to hit the road for the second half of 2024, speaking at some of the supply chain industry’s most notable conferences.



NMFTA’s executive leadership and cybersecurity engineers will share their knowledge and expertise with industry professionals, covering the latest cyber threats, trends, best practices, and 2025 forecasts.

“This has been a busy year for our team as we’ve shared our expertise at numerous shows such as Home Delivery World, Manifest, Truckload Carriers Association’s Truckload 2024, Indiana Motor Truck Association’s Spring Transportation Summit, and others,” said Joe Ohr, chief operating officer for NMFTA. “It’s our priority to ensure that the industry at large is prepared for the next cyberattack. As the technique of hackers becomes more sophisticated, these disruptions are only set to increase as well as intensify. The best way to be prepared is to stay proactive, informed, and dedicated across all levels of one’s organization.”

NMFTA is scheduled to bring awareness to cyber risks during the following industry events this Fall:

Just recently, France’s high-speed rail network was paralyzed by a “massive attack” that disrupted service for hundreds of thousands of passengers. A total of 800,000 people were expected to be affected in total with a variety of services canceled due to the events. According to France’s national rail network SNFC, a series of coordinated arson attacks damaged several facilities and services with another “malicious act” being carried out on the LGV Sud-Est line that connects Paris and Lyon. The attacks were ultimately meant to cause extreme disruption to the country’s rail network.

“There is no question that nationally and internationally we have a dependency on our supply chain and technological infrastructure,” continued Ohr. “It’s our responsibility to make investments in cybersecurity to protect our entire infrastructure across all industry verticals, which is again why the NMFTA hosts its annual Cybersecurity Conference set for October 27-29 in Cleveland, OH . It, too, is why NMFTA as an organization is committed to being actively present at industry events to further strengthen our community of peers, companies of all backgrounds, and everyone willing to learn.”

About NMFTA

Since 1956, the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA)™️ has been setting standards that empower an efficient, secure supply chain. The NMFTA publishes the National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC)®️, assigns Standard Carrier Alpha Code™ (SCAC®), assignment of Standard Point Location Codes® (SPLC™), develops digital standards for the trucking industry, and safeguards those digital standards through cybersecurity research, dissemination of studies, and education. Membership in NMFTA is available to all for-hire interstate and intrastate motor carriers. For more information, visit www.nmfta.org .