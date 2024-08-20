Small Business Riding AI Wave in Customer Service

10 Smart Ways to Leverage AI in Customer Service

As customer trust in technology grows, businesses are finding more ways to use AI to save time and money while boosting satisfaction.

With consumer acceptance at a record high, it makes sense for smaller businesses to start weaving AI into their customer service strategies” — Gregory Brown

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading invoice funding company Charter Capital says more small businesses are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to boost operational efficiency while improving the customer experience overall. Additional details are available in “10 Smart Ways to Leverage AI in Customer Service,” which can be accessed at charcap.com.

The report notes that more than half of all businesses are leveraging AI in some capacity, with customer service leading the pack in terms of use cases. Meanwhile, consumers have adapted to the new technology. Nearly three-quarters say they’re comfortable conversing with an AI chatbot, even about sensitive issues such as finances and medical concerns.

“With consumer acceptance at a record high, it makes sense for smaller businesses to start weaving AI into their customer service strategies,” explains Gregory Brown, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital. “The technology has gone mainstream and is integrated into a variety of platforms, which makes it more accessible for small businesses, too.”

Brown notes that chatbots are a key example but contends that businesses should explore multiple uses for AI in customer service. For instance, brands can cut response and resolution times dramatically by leveraging AI to solve common customer issues or even provide multilingual service. These things improve the customer experience while reducing the load on human service agents.

“Businesses can also use AI to spot trouble in their service workflows,” Brown adds. “From identifying bottlenecks to spotting lengthy waits or picking up on sentiment, the technology is empowering small businesses to do more with less.”

Despite the fact that these benefits typically come with cost savings, small businesses sometimes struggle to raise enough working capital to integrate them. For situations like this, Brown says invoice factoring can be helpful, as it unlocks the working capital tied up in unpaid invoices, allowing the business to cover expenses without taking on debt.

