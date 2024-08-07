XYMOGEN XPERIENCE Dedicated Exclusively to Elevating Women’s Health

A renowned lineup of experts will address wellness insights core to women’s health beyond hormones

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYMOGEN® is excited to announce its XYMOGEN XPERIENCE Fall 2024 (XX Fall 2024) will be held October 26-27, 2024, at the Hilton Orlando. Since 2010, the XYMOGEN XPERIENCE has attracted hundreds of forward-thinking practitioners looking to glean insights into how to best support their patients’ health. We anticipate XX Fall 2024 to be our most successful to date as this year’s event will focus on the critical topic of Women’s Health and the physiologic and mental demands unique to women. Our all-female speaker lineup will feature keynote speaker JJ Virigin, CNS, a well-known health expert and author.



Early registration is now open through August 23 and offers both in-person and livestream options to attend. Attendees will learn groundbreaking tools to advance their practice, explore cutting-edge innovations, and get a sneak peek into the future of women’s healthcare.

“This is a significant opportunity for practitioners to learn detailed functional medicine insights in all areas of women’s health,” says XYMOGEN Founder and CEO Brian Blackburn, Sr. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this extraordinary event to healthcare professionals.”

JJ Virgin, a triple-board-certified nutrition expert and Fitness Hall of Famer, will share her expertise on building your community, brand, and patients’ health through science-based protocols.

Joining JJ Virgin is a lineup of other influential, expert integrative medicine practitioners, including:

Tania Dempsey, MD, ABIHM , an authority in mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS)

an authority in mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) Jaquel Patterson, ND, MBA, a naturopathic physician who focuses on Lyme disease and other autoimmune conditions

Anna Cabeca, DO, FACOG, an OB/GYN who helps women through all their life cycles to improve their sexual and overall health

Tyna Moore, ND, DC, who is a resilience and metabolic health expert

Taylor Dukes, FNP-BC, APRN, an accomplished family nurse practitioner who focuses on healing the root causes of illness

Cheryl Burdette, ND, XYMOGEN’s director of education

Tracy Harrison, MS, a scientist and systems engineer

Haylie Pomroy, MS, a New York Times best-selling author and leading health and wellness entrepreneur

Attendees are also invited to a Friday afternoon tour of XYMOGEN’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to understand the science and attention to detail that goes into producing XYMOGEN formulas. Registration rates increase on August 24, so don’t wait. Rooms are available at the special event rate, and registration is limited.



