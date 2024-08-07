Minister Dean Macpherson visits Wolf Wind Farm in Eastern Cape, 8 Aug

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 08 August, visit the Wolf Wind Farm, located in the Dr Beyer’s Naude and Sunday River Valley Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, to highlight the work Infrastructure South Africa has done to contribute to the wind farm’s construction which will lead to the creation of 1,886 direct and indirect jobs, and meet the energy needs of 110,000 households.

The Wolf Wind Farm forms part of the 25 Bid Window 5 Preferred Bidders announced in October 2021 under the Strategic Integrated Programme 8: Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program. The project is set to contribute over R200m to community development over the next two decades through a variety of social projects.

The project highlights the minister’s focus to capacitate Infrastructure South Africa further to unlock infrastructure investment which will help support economic growth in communities across the country, and create jobs.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 08 August

Time: 10:00

Venue: Wolf Wind Farm

Coordinates: 33°09'57.8"S 24°51'06.4"E

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/Fr1XTg3oi8uZ8JoY6?g_st=com.google.maps.preview…;

