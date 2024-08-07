Yamaha Announces 2025 Proven Off-Road Side-by-Side and ATV Models

All-New Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Featuring Turf Mode, Selectable EPS, TFT Meter, and More

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, sets a new Proven Off-Road standard with its 2025 Side-by-Side (SxS) and ATV models, unveiling an all-new RMAX4 1000, technological enhancements, and more. From conquering the toughest terrain to embarking on epic adventures, the 2025 collection showcases Yamaha’s commitment to providing optimal capability, comfort, and confidence during work or play for every off-road enthusiast and family wanting reliable performance.

Manufactured with pride at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art facility in Newnan, Georgia, every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is Assembled in the USA for the world. The 2025 lineup boasts a wide range of models designed for ultimate durability, reliability, and capability off-road:

Recreational SxS Lineup: Yamaha’s do-it-all Wolverine lineup offers new enhanced features and options in the RMAX 1000, highlighted by the all-new Wolverine RMAX4 1000 XT-R and Limited.

Pure Sport SxS Lineup: The YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R Sport Shift (SS) deliver the excitement of pure sport direct-connection performance with a powerful inline-triple engine and versatile six-speed transmission.

Utility SxS Lineup: The Viking and Viking VI models provide durable and reliable work-ready options to tackle utility-focused tasks.

ATV Lineup: REALize Your Adventure on the farm, trail, or track with the recreational Grizzly and utility Kodiak ATVs, or Raptor 700R and YFZ450R sport ATVs. For youth models, a new Grizzly 110 joins the family.

“With the evolving needs of our customers, Yamaha remains committed to innovation and excellence in our Proven Off-Road ATVs and Side-by-Sides,” said Ryan Stiver, Yamaha’s motorsports business planning director. “Our 2025 lineup not only introduces new features and enhanced capabilities, but also reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or new to the off-road world, Yamaha’s latest models are designed to provide exceptional experiences and lasting memories.”





2025 Recreational SxS Lineup: RMAX 1000s Receive All-New Selectable EPS, Turf Mode, and More

The 2025 Wolverine models are Yamaha’s most versatile vehicles ideal for both work and adventure, with superior handling and power in a wide variety of terrain. The Wolverine lineup includes two- and four-seat configurations, equipped with Yamaha’s proven Ultramatic transmission backed by an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty, On-Command 4WD, torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS), 2,000-pound towing capacity and 600-pound bed capacity for maximum utility, and seamless integration with a wide range of Yamaha Genuine Accessories.

All-new for 2025, the Wolverine RMAX4 1000 expands its comfort and capability by offering a full-size rear cabin that is spacious for up to four adults, as well as a 600-pound capacity hydraulic piston-assist dump bed. Wolverine RMAX 1000 models are powered by an advanced 999-cc DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine, and premium interior accoutrements. Yamaha’s optional D-Mode allows for three power-delivery options (Crawl, Trail, and Sport) to meet the varying demands of terrain and driver mindsets. For tight, technical terrain, the Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Compact dons the shorter four-seat chassis with versatile stow-and-go rear seats, along with the two-seat Wolverine RMAX2 1000 featuring a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed. New for 2025, the Wolverine RMAX 1000 lineup features a variety of technological enhancements to further their Proven Off-Road capability, comfort, and confidence:

Newly enhanced On-Command 4WD with faster front-differential engagement and disengagement, and an all-new Turf Mode featuring an unlocking rear differential for expanded home utility use.

Higher output EPS on all RMAX 1000 models, and selectable High, Standard, and Low modes, plus an added 4WD Diff-Lock map for maximum driver comfort and confidence in challenging terrain on XT-R, Sport, and Limited trims.

All-new Adventure Pro featuring a 7-inch screen offering a variety of vehicle readouts, along with Bluetooth capability for connected devices, and new MTX audio system.

All-new rearview camera automatically displayed on the Adventure Pro when shifted in reverse or manually selected by the user (Limited models only; prewired on XT-R).

All-new 4.3-inch color TFT meter equipped on Limited models with a variety of vehicle readouts for added customization.

Advanced spring rate and damping suspension settings for improved ride quality.

All-new brake system with updated calipers, pad material, and more to provide ideal braking power and feel with reduced brake noise.

Larger, relocated dashboard wet storage area for enhanced quality feel and function.

The 2025 Wolverine RMAX 1000 lineup will begin arriving at Yamaha dealers this month. The 2025 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 R-Spec starts at $21,799 MSRP, with the Sport Package at $23,699 MSRP, XT-R at $24,999 MSRP, and Limited at $25,499 MSRP. The 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Compact R-Spec starts at $24,199 MSRP, with the XT-R package at $26,999 MSRP, and Limited at $28,199 MSRP. The all-new 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 is available in the XT-R package starting at $27,999 MSRP, and Limited at $29,199 MSRP.





For Proven Off-Road capability at an entry-level price, the 2025 Wolverine X2 and X4 models offer smooth and ultra-quiet power with an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine housed in a sporty, compact chassis. Like the larger RMAX 1000 models, the Wolverine X2 features a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, and the Wolverine X4 is equipped with the stow-and-go rear seats. For maximum durability and superior value, Yamaha’s 2025 Wolverine X2 1000 combines the compact and nimble Wolverine X2 platform with enhancements derived from the premium RMAX2 1000, including the advanced 999-cc parallel-twin engine, an automotive-style interior, and prewiring for the Yamaha’s D-Mode.

The 2025 Wolverine X2 XT-R starts at $16,499 MSRP, and the 2025 Wolverine X4 XT-R starts at $18,499 MSRP. The 2025 Wolverine X2 1000 R-Spec starts at $17,999 MSRP and the XT-R at $19,999 MSRP.





2025 YXZ1000R Lineup: Expanding Adventure through the Evolution of Pure Sport Performance

The YXZ1000R / SS is the most Proven Off-Road pure-sport SxS with superior comfort and capability, providing maximum confidence in a variety of terrain, from open desert and dunes to muddy and rocky trails. All YXZ models include Yamaha’s On-Command system for superior handling, torque- and speed-sensitive EPS for optimized off-road capability, and integrated accessory switches and a powerful 1000W electrical system with plug-and-play accessory ports. The YXZ1000R SS models feature Yamaha’s Auto-Shift Technology, offering three modes (Auto, Sport Auto, and Sport Shift) for versatility across a wide range of drivers and conditions. Available this fall, the 2025 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS are available in Team Yamaha Blue starting at $20,899 MSRP, with the Sport Shift XT-R offered at $23,699 MSRP.





2025 Viking Lineup: Ranch-Ready Features for Hard Work

Yamaha’s 2025 Viking lineup delivers hard-working dependability and utility at an excellent value. Powered by Yamaha’s renown 700-class engine, the Viking and Viking VI models offer exceptional performance and spacious cabins for three to six passengers. Key features include Yamaha’s Ultramatic CVT with a 10-Year Belt Warranty, On-Command 4WD, speed- and torque-sensitive EPS, a 1,500-pound towing capacity, and 600-pound cargo capacity in its hydraulic piston-assist dump bed. The 2025 Viking lineup is available starting this month with the base model at $15,799 MSRP, and the Viking VI at $16,599 MSRP. Ranch Edition models with added accessories, start at $16,499 MSRP for the three-seat and $17,899 MSRP for the six-seat.





2025 Yamaha ATV Lineup

Yamaha’s 2025 recreational ATV lineup is highlighted by the Grizzly – the ultimate adventure ATV featuring Yamaha’s legendary 700-class engine for reliable trail performance. For utility use, the Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450 offer value and comfort for all-day jobs. For 2025, both the Grizzly and Kodiak 700 receive an all-new EPS system, featuring increased electrical power and available torque-assist. Other key features include Yamaha’s reliable Ultramatic CVT transmission with a 10-Year Belt Warranty and On-Command 4WD system. 2025 ATVs begin arriving in dealers this fall. The Grizzly starts at $10,399 MSRP, with enhanced Camo, XT-R, and Special Edition trims available. The 2025 Kodiak 450 starts at $6,399 MSRP, and the Kodiak 700 begins at $7,899 MSRP. Additional Kodiak trims are available with optional EPS and Special Edition packages with added accessories and features.





For younger trail riders, Yamaha expanded its Youth ATV offerings with the new 2025 Grizzly 110, a dynamic ATV that combines adventurous styling with confidence-inspiring performance for riders ages 10 and up. Replacing the Grizzly 90, this entry-level electronic fuel injected ATV brings Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road performance, legacy, and quality to new riders as they develop their skills and embrace their passion for motorsports. The new Grizzly 110 will be available in September starting at $3,599 MSRP.





Yamaha’s 2025 sport ATVs are designed for superior performance, comfort, and style. The YFZ450R, favored by championship racers, boasts a 449-cc fuel-injected engine, titanium five-valve cylinder head, and a lightweight aluminum frame for excellent mass-centralization and handling. Its advanced suspension and assist-and-slipper clutch enhance performance and cornering speed. The Raptor 700R, with its 700-class engine, delivers strong torque and top-end power, supported by a hybrid steel-aluminum frame and race-caliber suspension for superior handling. For aspiring racers and riders, the YFZ50 and Raptor 110 bring Yamaha’s Sport ATV styling, performance, and championship-winning heritage to riders ages 6-and-up and 10-and-up, respectively. The YFZ450R starts at $10,599 MSRP, with an SE trim at $10,999 MSRP. The Raptor 700R starts at $10,299 MSRP, with SE models at $10,899 MSRP, and the standard Raptor 700 at $9,699 MSRP. The Raptor 110 starts at $3,599 MSRP, and YFZ50 at $2,349 MSRP.





Learn More and Connect with Yamaha

Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is built with pride and Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, ensuring superior quality for worldwide distribution. Embark on your adventure and learn more about Yamaha’s 2025 Proven Off-Road lineup and comprehensive selection of Yamaha Genuine Accessories at YamahaMotorsports.com or by visiting your local Yamaha dealer. Stay connected with Yamaha on social media by following @YamahaOutdoors and @YamahaMotorUSA, and explore the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #RMAX1000 #WolverineRMAX1000 #WolverineX21000 #WolverineX2 #WolverineX4 #YXZ1000R #YXZ1000RSS #YamahaViking #VikingVI #YamahaGrizzly #Kodiak700 #Kodiak450 #Raptor700R #YFZ450R #Raptor110 #Grizzly110 #YFZ50 #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing U.S.A. (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of YMUS, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

SxS vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS are recommended for experienced operators only.

Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450 are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

YFZ450R, Raptor 700, and Raptor 700R are recommended for use only by experienced operators 16 years and older.

Grizzly 110 and Raptor 110 are recommended for use only by riders 10 years and older and always with adult supervision.

YFZ50 is recommended for use only by riders 6 years and older and always with adult supervision.

Visit YamahaMotorsports.com for Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty terms and conditions.

