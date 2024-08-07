ConnectWise Recognized as Category Leader in Cloud Management, Network Management, and RMM by Channel Program

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its recent accolades as a winner in Channel Program's prestigious awards. The company has been recognized as a Category Leader in Cloud Management, Network Management, and RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management). These achievements highlight ConnectWise's exceptional contributions and outstanding performance in the IT channel space.



The recognition as an RMM Leader and Navistack award underscores ConnectWise's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. This accomplishment sets ConnectWise apart from its competitors, showcasing the trust and authority it has earned within the IT channel community.

Channel Program's quarterly badge program covers a wide range of categories, and ConnectWise has excelled in the following areas:

Category Leader: Cloud Management

Category Leader: Network Management

Category Leader: RMM

Navistack Winner

These badges are awarded based on feedback from managed service providers (MSPs) who share their reviews and insights on ConnectWise RMM. ConnectWise stood out among its peers, demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Channel Program for our achievements," said Angus Robertson, Chief Marketing Officer at ConnectWise. "These acknowledgments reflect the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and services to our valued partners."

For more information about ConnectWise and its award-winning products and services, please visit connectwise.com .

Channel Program, founded by Channel Chiefs Kevin Lancaster and Matt Solomon, is the fastest-growing MSP community and the homepage destination for every MSP. To learn more about Channel Program and its initiatives, please visit https://channelprogram.com .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs) that support millions of small and midsized businesses (SMBs) globally. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise provides unmatched software, services, community, and integrations to fuel profitable growth. ConnectWise introduced the world's first true MSP platform—Asio™—providing unprecedented flexibility and security with built-in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning capabilities. It all adds up to efficient, productive end-to-end MSP solutions, including IT documentation, data management, cybersecurity, remote monitoring, and backup technologies. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

