Snyk Is Named To The 2024 Forbes Cloud 100

BOSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the leader in developer security, has been ranked #27 in the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .



“Since we were first named to this list in 2020, we’ve led the evolution of developer security from an emergent concept to a crucial part of how organizations create mission-critical applications. We’re humbled that the Forbes team has once again recognized our continued growth and innovation,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “Today, our mission is more relevant than ever before, and we look forward to continuing to help secure many of the world’s leading enterprises in the GenAI era.”

For the ninth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security,” said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs.”

“Across nine years of data, we have yet to see as competitive of a cohort as the 2024 Cloud 100. The list value reached $820 billion this year, the highest list value in Cloud 100 history,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Unsurprisingly, AI is now the highest valued category. We continue to be excited by how AI companies are scaling rapidly, transforming the cloud, and propelling the next wave of growth, driving a massive year-over-year jump in market cap of the list of over $150 billion.

"The past year, our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation, and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades," said Paul Drews, managing partner at Salesforce Ventures. "The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best, and we've never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished, and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future."

Snyk’s #27th ranking in the Forbes Cloud 100 is the latest in what has been a year filled with impactful new products, personnel and partnerships. Most recently, Snyk partnered with Snowflake on an integration that improves access and sharing of analytics data among developer and security teams. This spring, Snyk launched Snyk AppRisk Pro , enabling developer and security teams to uplevel vulnerability remediation and maximize developer productivity. In January, Snyk acquired runtime data pioneer Helios, providing AppSec teams unparalleled cloud-to-code visibility. This year Snyk has also made multiple additions to its leadership team, as it continues its mission to equip and empower the world’s developers to continue their pace of innovation securely.

To read more about the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/cloud100/ .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 3,000+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has more than $18 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 43 licensed local editions in 69 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. For over 15 years, we’ve invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world’s most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom.We leverage our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has a $5BN portfolio of 300+ companies in more than 25 countries, and has offices worldwide, including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney.Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

