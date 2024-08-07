Accession Risk Management Group and Family of Specialty Companies Earn Great Place To Work Certification™

Award recognizes Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries for outstanding workplace cultures

BOSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accession Risk Management Group is proud to announce that its family of specialty insurance distribution and risk management companies, Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries, have been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based solely on employee feedback regarding their work experience. This year, 83% of employees affirmed it is a great place to work, a figure significantly higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider the employee experience and workplace culture a top priority,” said John Mina, Global CEO, Accession Risk Management Group. “Our employees are the foundation of our success and the reason we have exceeded our goals, advanced our vision, and grown our expertise as a leading, independent specialty broker. We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Risk Strategies and One80 stand out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“We are thrilled to receive this honor for the first time, especially as we welcomed more than 1,500 new employees to the organization last year,” said Amanda Mullan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Accession Risk Management Group. “Our people are our most important part of our strategy, and we work hard every day to create a culture that supports our goal of being a destination workplace.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

To view the Risk Strategies and One80 Great Place To Work company profile, visit here.

About Accession Risk Management Group

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Accession Risk Management Group is the parent brand to a family of specialty insurance and risk management companies, including core operating platforms Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries, that currently places in the aggregate more than $15 billion in insurance premiums and $1.5 billion in combined revenues. Through its focused M&A growth strategy, over 180 companies have joined the Accession family since 2014, bringing specialty expertise, repeated replenishment of entrepreneurial spirit, and a continued focus on meeting clients’ evolving needs in the insurance and risk management space.

For more information visit www.accessionrmg.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com.

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held leading insurance wholesaler and program manager with offices in more than 55 locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company offers placement services and binding authority for property and casualty, financial lines, benefits, life, travel/accident and health, affinity and administrative services, warranty business and specialty coverage. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to insurance markets in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information visit: www.one80.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Kelly Youngs

Assistant Account Executive

817-781-2359

Rsc@matternow.com