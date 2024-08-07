Most Popular Road Trips Found in United States, Published by Travel Tracking App, Visited

Visited publishes as per the travel app’s 2.25 million international travelers. Visited provides users with ability to check off places and experiences by travel interest.

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visited app, a travel tracking app published by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, announces the publication of its Top 10 Most popular road trips in US list, based on international travelers' road trips. The app was built in order to inspire users to uncover new destinations as well as keep track of all the fabulous and unique places they have been and the experiences that they had both in US and abroad.

The app which the developers hope becomes the ultimate travel bucketlist app, helps users discover new places and add new destinations to their wish list. “Personally, I could not find a way to keep track of all the things I want to see in the world from world wonders to trying new foods or visiting a wine destination. So, we decided to create it. Visited is the solution for those that have experiences and places they wish to visit in a lifetime and want to keep it organized.” Said Anna Kayfitz, CEO of Arriving In High Heels Corp.

For those that love road trips, here are the top 5 most popular routes in United States as per Visited’s users:

Route 66 Blue Ridge Parkway Seven Mile Bridge Arches National Park Hana Highway



To see the full list of road trips in United States and abroad, download the Visited app on iOS and Android.

About Visited Travel App

Visited the travel tracking app, is the ultimate app for those planning their next trip or those that wish to remember all places, experiences and countries they have visited. Some features of the app includes:

Personalized Travel Map by Country, Region and City

Over 150 Travel lists, which lists places and experiences by travel categories. Travel categories range from art museums, national parks to golf destinations.

You can print your personal travel poster, which is a 16x20in country map with been, want and live colors.

Travel itinerary feature lets you see the number of places and experiences you wish to visit and do by country. The rank helps decide where to next.

Personal travel stats lets you see how many countries you visited, what percentage of the world or country you have seen as well as they type of traveler you are.



The travel app is available in 30 languages and is available on iOS or Android and free to download.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com/.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk and Visited, their most popular app.

Visited app has travel stats that are unique to the travel industry with a sample of travel stats reported on their annual travel report.



Contact:

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com