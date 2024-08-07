Trade union and community rally against racism

The ICTU is asking trade union members to take part in an event at Stormont (front steps) on Thursday 8 August, at 11am.

In advance of the NI Assembly being recalled following the racist violence and intimidation of the past few days, the ICTU is calling on trade unions to rally for the values they stated last Friday.

"We stand with all victims of hate crime; we support our public servants who defend the vulnerable and we have zero tolerance for divisive misinformation or attempts to spark violence." NIC-ICTU statement on far-right rhetoric and racist threats | ICTU NIC

The ICTU has arranged with the Stormont authorities to host a rally for trades unionists and all those across the community “who share our values of equality, diversity and solidarity” and request that as many members as possible take part with their trade union banners and trade union flags.

Return to listing