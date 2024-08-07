DNREC Opens Doors to Environmental Careers With New Internship Program

The first cohort from DNREC’s summer internship program were feted by DNREC leadership at a recognition event last month. Celebrating the program and the 17 DNREC interns, who work in full-time positions that span the Department’s eight divisions, were DNREC Deputy Secretary Lisa Borin Ogden, front row left; Chief of Staff Leslie Reese, second from right; and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. /Delaware DNREC photo: Errol Ebanks

Wide Range of Full-time Summer Positions Now Filled by College Students and Recent Graduates

When the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control kicked off a summer internship program, the goal was to offer accomplished college students and recent graduates an opportunity to work alongside experts in public service and science.

Launched in early June, the 12-week pilot program employs 17 interns in various roles in a number of fields within the Department, including environmental science, natural resource management, wildlife biology, data science and statistics, marketing communications, engineering and compliance, and government administration. The new program spans all three Delaware counties, in DNREC offices throughout the state. The interns are able to take their passion afield, introduce themselves to new communities and work flexible weekly schedules.

“This program has proven to be a career-track opportunity for high-performing college students and recent graduates,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “In addition to providing a foundation for students to gain vital work experience, our vision is to also help address longstanding staff shortages across the Department by attracting interns back after graduation. We launched the program with confidence that it would enable DNREC to arrive at the mutually beneficial intersection of higher education and a rewarding career.”

DNREC partnered with the University of Delaware and Delaware State University to promote the internship program’s opportunities to their students and recent alumni. And though those two schools have filled the majority of summer positions at DNREC in inaugurating the new program, the internships also are available to all college students and recent graduates of any institutions of higher learning, whether in-state or out.

The DNREC summer internship program pays $17 per hour for a full 37.5-hour work week. The wage and full-time work week allowed the first cohort of DNREC interns to gain valuable, hands-on experience, helping them start careers in government and public service.

Interns have also learned that the core of DNREC’s mission is to protect, preserve and enhance Delaware’s natural resources for current and future generations. As an executive state agency, the Department spans eight divisions: Air Quality; Climate, Coastal and Energy; Community Affairs; Fish and Wildlife; Parks and Recreation; Waste and Hazardous Substances; Water and Watershed Stewardship. Each division has hired at least one intern who is actively training in their respective field.

Lillian Kuntz, a marine science major at the University of Delaware who is among the first DNREC interns, said: “I have gotten a lot out of this internship in terms of networking, field work experience, and data analysis experience – it has been helpful for my career. I was recommended to DNREC by a teacher I really respect and saw the job requirements align with what I feel I can bring to a job. I really love what I am doing.” Ms. Kuntz is working with the DNREC Division of Climate Coastal and Energy collecting data on the Delaware Bay’s horseshoe crab population and expects to delve into other aspects of marine science that would include traveling to Delaware beaches to identify and analyze various living organisms.

Semaj Bungy-Carter, an environmental science major at Delaware State from New Castle, said his internship with the Division of Watershed Stewardship matched up with his academic pursuits. “I have had the opportunity to travel the state inspecting various sites’ stormwater management structures and apply the knowledge I’ve gained in my studies to help combat severe erosion in my home state,” he said. “This has been an excellent experience – for showcasing the type of work environment DNREC provides and the different avenues that I can use my degree in.”

Another intern, Carson McClung, also a UD student with a double major in public policy and women and gender studies, joined the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation volunteer and community engagement team this summer. He said: “My main responsibilities are to assist the (Americorps) NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) team with their field days, community events, and working on a geocaching project for the state parks system. I enjoy going to the parks for fieldwork, mostly Fort Delaware and Auburn Valley for their historical value. I would recommend this internship to others; it is a cool way to get involved with the community. This internship is allowing me to gain connections and community service experience, which I feel is extremely important for future endeavors.”

The wide-ranging experience gained from the program has impressed another DNREC intern, Andrew Mikalajczyk, who works for the Division of Water this summer while pursuing an engineering degree at the University of Delaware. “So far, I have been involved in the large systems wastewater program, doing field work checking on the septic system status of mobile home communities, alongside using GIS tools to map the locations of all mobile home communities in Delaware,” he said. “Apart from this, I have also been involved in the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFOs) program, reviewing permit applications, and reaching out to farmers to ensure they have all of the correct information filed with DNREC. So far, I’ve been very happy with my position at DNREC, as I’ve been given plenty of opportunities to see different paths that I may want to go down for my career, alongside the fact that I’ve greatly enjoyed the field work that has allowed me to explore my home state. I’d highly recommend anyone interested to apply for an internship in the upcoming year.”

To learn more about the DNREC internship program and receive updates about future internship opportunities, visit dnrec.delaware.gov/internships.

