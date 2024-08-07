Mullen Announces Promotion of John Taylor to President of Commercial EV Division

Taylor also retains role as SVP of Global Manufacturing for Mullen Automotive

BREA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces John Taylor as president of Mullen’s commercial EV division. Taylor also retains position of senior vice president of global manufacturing for Mullen Automotive.

Since joining Mullen in 2021, Taylor has played a pivotal role in the development and successful launch of the Mullen ONE Class 1 EV cargo van and Mullen THREE Class 3 low cab forward commercial EV lines which launched in September and November 2023. In his new role as president of the Commercial EV division, Taylor will oversee Mullen’s commercial vehicle operations which includes engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing.

“I'm extremely excited to move into this role. We have the opportunity to transform the commercial EV space and create a blueprint for others to follow,” said Taylor, president of Mullen Commercial.

“John has been an invaluable asset to our company and his promotion to president of Commercial EV Division is a testament to his exceptional leadership and contributions,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “His proven expertise will be instrumental in driving growth, expanding our market share and achieving our commercial EV business goals.”

Taylor brings a great breadth of experience with a career spanning over 35 years. He oversaw several plant start-ups and over 12 vehicle launches in the U.S. and internationally. In 1987, Taylor graduated from the Philpot School of Automotive Design in Detroit and began his automotive career with General Motors. At GM, he was involved with 11 major automotive vehicle launches while serving as launch manager, operations manager, and machine and equipment manager, among other roles. In 2010, John joined Tesla and was one of the first 50 employees, leading the advanced manufacturing engineering group. Taylor played a critical role in opening Tesla’s Fremont facility and manufacturing operations for the Tesla Model S and architecture for future EV projects.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

