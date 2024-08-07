Laneway Promos Unveil First-Ever 100% Eco-Friendly Catalogue

Melbourne, VIC, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laneway Promos is excited to release its first-ever 100% eco-friendly catalogue, featuring over 300 hand-picked promotional products crafted from recycled, rescued, or reused materials. This new selection of sustainable items is designed to help businesses successfully advertise their brands while showing their support for a greener future.

With demand for eco-friendly promotional items growing steadily as companies look to reduce the environmental footprint of their marketing events, Laneway Promos’ new 100% eco-friendly catalogue has been created to offer the widest selection of premier, environmentally friendly products, including reusable cups and mugs, sustainably produced stationery, tote bags, backpacks and apparel made from sustainable fabrics.

“Companies are increasingly opting for eco-friendly promotional items made from recycled or biodegradable materials, such as organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled plastics,” said a spokesperson for Laneway Promos. “With over 300 eco-friendly branded merchandise ideas, we invite brands to visit our website to find out more and join us towards a greener future.”

Laneway Promos is one of Australia’s highest-rated suppliers of promotional products, branded merchandise, and corporate gifts. From branded backpacks, travel mugs, and stationery to apparel, hoodies, and hats, the merchandise specialists’ excellent partnerships with leading suppliers make it easy for businesses to find and customise their items.

Some of the eco-friendly materials featured in Laneway Promos new catalogue include:

Cork: Sourced from the bark of cork oak trees, cork delivers minimal environmental impact and remarkable durability while providing products with a unique blend of style and functionality. With its exceptional ability as a thermal insulator, as well as its moisture resistance and resiliency, Laneway Promos offers businesses a variety of cork cooler bags, laptop sleeves, coffee cups and notebooks.

Bamboo: Known for its rapid growth, minimal water requirements compared to cotton, and ability to regenerate itself after harvesting, bamboo is one of the most efficient CO2 absorbers among plants and offers a distinctive fine grain finish that brings elegance to office kits, drink bottles, hip flasks and pens.

Plant Fibre: Created from repurposed agricultural waste, plant fibre products including sunglasses, earbuds, rulers and bottle openers, use waste that would otherwise go in landfills, including wheat, rice, hemp, and sugar cane fibres, to craft environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic.

r-PET: The innovative rPet collection at Laneway Promos is primarily sourced from recycled plastic drink bottles and is a sustainable and versatile solution for the production of items such as backpacks, coffee cups, notebooks, tote bags, tech accessories and t-shirts.

Recycled: From eco-friendly apparel and accessories to office essentials and promotional giveaways, businesses will find custom-branded merchandise crafted from recycled materials designed to showcase their brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Whether companies need sustainable tech ideas, or a new range of sustainable staff gift packs made from bamboo, cork, recycled, or coffee fibre materials, Laneway Promos’ new catalog of 300 eco-friendly, branded merchandise ideas promote, engage, and deliver logos and designs in the best possible way.

Laneway Promos encourages businesses seeking a diverse range of high-quality, eco-friendly promotional products to request a catalog here to boost their brand awareness and support a greener future today.

About Laneway Promos

Laneway Promos is one of Australia’s premier suppliers of high-quality promotional products, branded merchandise and corporate gifts. With partnerships with top suppliers, extensive personalisation options and commitment to offering only the best items in each category, Laneway Promos has earned an impressive reputation for ensuring businesses get effective and engaging promotional materials.

More Information

To learn more about Laneway Promos and the release of its first-ever 100% eco-friendly catalogue, please visit the website at https://www.lanewaypromos.com.au/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/laneway-promos-unveil-first-ever-100-eco-friendly-catalogue/

Laneway Promos 696 Bourke St Level 2 Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia 1300 113 799 https://www.lanewaypromos.com.au/