Array Unveils SkyLink Tracker System to Maximize Solar Efficiency in Extreme Weather & Reduce Costs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or the “Company”), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking solutions, announced the launch of SkyLink, a revolutionary PV-powered wireless tracker system that builds on the capabilities of DuraTrack® and OmniTrack™️ offerings.



Array DuraTrack with SkyLink™️ and Array OmniTrack with SkyLink™️ uphold the key benefits of Array trackers that our customers depend on with added flexibility and optimization. New features include: an eight linked-row architecture with passive wind mitigation, PV string-powered brushless DC motors, Zigbee wireless communication, and a suite of SmarTrack™ features.

“Array strives to continuously enhance our products to support customers by reducing costs and installation times, and meet the growing challenges of extreme weather conditions,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer at Array Technologies. “As destructive storms become more frequent, our new SkyLink tracker system, with its reliable wireless communication, ensures that solar production remains uninterrupted during power grid disruptions and adverse weather. This advanced system provides the protection needed to maintain solar energy production, particularly in regions prone to snow and hail, ultimately supporting the wider adoption of sustainable energy solutions.”

Key Features

Extreme Weather Response : PV-powered control system enables solar tracker movement regardless of grid status. This ensures trackers always stow with hail or snow accumulation detected by SmarTrack Automated Snow Response and Hail Alert Response without relying on batteries operating in low temperatures and extreme weather conditions. This is combined with Array’s patented safe, passive wind stow technology.

: PV-powered control system enables solar tracker movement regardless of grid status. This ensures trackers always stow with hail or snow accumulation detected by SmarTrack Automated Snow Response and Hail Alert Response without relying on batteries operating in low temperatures and extreme weather conditions. This is combined with Array’s patented safe, passive wind stow technology. Increased Project Savings : DC motor and wireless communication reduces costs associated with trenching, wiring, and electrical power supply. Coupled with easy to carry parts and zero specialized tools, SkyLink can reduce project costs and improve installation timelines for our customers.

: DC motor and wireless communication reduces costs associated with trenching, wiring, and electrical power supply. Coupled with easy to carry parts and zero specialized tools, SkyLink can reduce project costs and improve installation timelines for our customers. Optimal Backtracking : Minimal row-to-row shading yields optimal SmarTrack backtracking performance for sites with hills or valleys, boosting power production.

: Minimal row-to-row shading yields optimal SmarTrack backtracking performance for sites with hills or valleys, boosting power production. Flexible Design: SkyLink’s innovative design enhances PV capacity and reduces costs by utilizing an eight linked-row architecture, providing greater flexibility, and optimizing layout efficiency for fragmented sites.

SkyLink builds on the proven strength of Array DuraTrack and Array OmniTrack solar trackers, reducing dependence on power grids. This enhances the overall protective performance of Array’s current utility-scale tracker products through cost-saving efficiencies, ensuring continuous solar power production. Additionally, the new SkyLink tracker system expands viable geographic areas for Array solar PV trackers to be installed around the globe.

