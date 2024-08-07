Verizon uses AI & machine learning to prevent fiber cuts

Highlights National Call Before You Dig Day to Help Protect and Prevent Damage to Underground Fiber

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With nationwide Call Before You Dig day approaching on Aug. 11th, Verizon has deployed a program to protect and prevent damage to its fiber infrastructure. Each year, thousands of fiber lines are damaged as a result of accidental cuts during construction and excavations by homeowners and outside agencies. These accidents can impact connectivity for customers, causing inconveniences for as little as a few hours and as long as several days. In an industry first, Verizon is using proprietary technology to identify high-risk dig requests and take steps to reduce and prevent fiber damage from ever occurring.

Verizon is utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques to sort through over ten million 811 dig requests annually to identify high-risk excavations. This is done by factoring in historical and current activity at the location as well as the past performance of the excavator on site. From there, steps for prevention such as additional communication with the excavator take place to reduce the chance they may impact underground fiber.

The solution has been integrated with Verizon’s 811 system, and has the potential to reduce up to several hundred fiber cuts on an annual basis.

Verizon has been working with AI for several years, and our powerful network architecture positions us to lead the AI revolution at scale. Our AI strategy focuses on optimizing internal processes and operations, enhancing products and experiences with AI capabilities , and establishing AI-based revenue streams by commercializing our network’s unique low latency, high bandwidth, and robust mobile edge compute capabilities.

“We are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to be proactive, rather than reactive, keeping our customers connected and preventing accidents that result in costly repairs,” said Julie Slattery, Senior Vice President of Core Engineering and Operations at Verizon. “It’s also vital that anyone who plans to dig call 811, the national call-before-you-dig phone number before any project, large or small. It’s the easiest step toward reducing the chance of damaging underground fiber and helping to keep our customers and first responders connected.”

Call 811 or visit your state’s 811 center’s website before digging to request that the approximate location of buried utilities be marked with paint or flags so that you don’t unintentionally dig into an underground utility line. Fiber is the invisible footprint that moves data throughout Verizon’s network across the country and around the world. Verizon owns and operates over 1 million miles of fiber; that’s enough to wrap around Earth 40 times. Cutting those cables when digging can result in customers losing service and data connections being lost.

