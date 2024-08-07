Pattern Announces Company Presentation at LSX World Congress USA

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) today announced the Company will be presenting at the LSX World Congress USA, which will be held in Boston, MA at the Hynes Convention Center. The two-day event, which honors innovation, accelerates investment and facilitates knowledge sharing and networking to shape the future of healthcare, will take place September 11 – 12, 2024.

Chair and CEO Mark Anderson will present on September 11 at 4:15 p.m. EDT at the Showcase Techbio/Healthtech Stage. The presentation will highlight Pattern’s updates on drug discoveries in its “Project StarBright,” featuring drugs against triple-negative breast cancer, high-grade serous ovarian cancer and metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer; as well as the Company’s ProSpectral™ multi-disease hyperspectral diagnostics research platform; and multiple projects in “Advanced AI.” The Techbio/Healthtech silo will feature attendees from companies including Bayer G4A, Sanofi, Takeda, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and AstraZeneca.

For additional information on Pattern, or to meet with the Company during the conference, please contact Pattern’s Executive Vice President of Special Projects, Denyse Hudson, at denyse@patterncomputer.com.

“We look forward to participating in this year’s LSX World Congress USA,” commented Mr. Anderson. “This event affords innovators, investors and senior life science dealmakers in the bio innovation community a unique opportunity to connect, learn and partner.

“Pattern is a pioneer in finding novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using other techniques or tools. The speed of AI innovation is accelerating and is rapidly emerging as a strategic imperative. Pattern is optimally positioned to leverage the expertise of our Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE) into the next worlds of trustworthy, transparent computing. Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on building our PDE and using it to generate world-class, high-value assets. These include, and are not limited to: seven combination cancer drugs, and new diagnostic advances, against the world’s top five cancers. At LSX we will be looking to partner with firms to bring these drugs and technologies such as our ProSpectral device, a game-changing medical diagnostic tool and research instrument, into clinical trials.”

The Company will also be showcasing new discoveries and AI advances based on the Pattern Discovery Engine, and on its TrueXAI™ family of explainable AI products. Mr. Anderson concluded, “These products have already led to major new pattern discoveries in the most competitive and important fields of endeavor. We have long ago moved beyond the limits of GPT and generative AI, into an era of trustworthy and transparent pattern discovery. With continued innovation and collaboration, we can create a better future for everyone.”

About LSX World Congress

The LSX World Congress USA gathers leaders from the US biotech, medtech, and healthtech sectors to network, showcase innovations, and explore partnership opportunities. It offers a unique platform for CEOs, investors, and pharma executives to engage in meaningful discussions and collaborative sessions, shaping the future of healthcare technology.

The 2024 LSX World Congress USA will be joining forces with BioPharm America to present a single larger, cohesive event. By bringing the two events together customers will have more opportunities to find partners and investors through a streamlined experience.

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

