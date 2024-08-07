GlobalTech Appoints Mr. Rene Poisson to its Strategic Advisory Board

RENO, Nev., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTech Corporation (OTC: GLTK), announces today that it has appointed Mr. Rene Poisson to its Strategic Advisory Board to assist the company in its efforts to identify and acquire additional strategic assets designed to generate significant revenue and create shareholder value.



GlobalTech President Dan Green commented, “Having Rene as an advisor to GlobalTech serves a few important purposes. Rene’s experience with several respected institutions and his contacts within the global business community will be useful as we execute on our business plan to expand our holdings and generate additional revenue opportunities within the tech and telecom sectors. His business acumen will also serve to help us to make strategic decisions within that strategy and help keep us on track with regard to identifying opportunities for growth. We are very grateful and welcome Rene to the GlobalTech team.”

Mr. Poisson joined JP Morgan in 1982 where he spent 30 years. He was latterly responsible for running the EMEA Credit Risk Organization and involvement in the origination of investment grade, sub-investment grade, and complex situational credits, as well as corporate restructuring and Risk Management at the most senior level. Rene also chaired the Watch Committee and was a member of the Underwriting and Equity Commitments Committees. He holds several non-executive positions including Chair of the JP Morgan UK Pension Plan, Member of the Aviva Plc Independent Governance Committee, Senior Adviser to Five Arrows Managers LLP (part of the Rothschild & Co Group). Previous roles include Director of the USS scheme and Chair of its Remuneration Committee, Chair of the Independent Governance Committee for Standard Life's UK Workplace personal pensions business and Director of the Standard Life Master Trust. Mr. Poisson is a lawyer by training.

“GlobalTech’s strategy is one that I believe can be easily and strategically replicated to generate significant shareholder value. There remains a multitude of opportunity for expansion in both telecom and technology worldwide, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with GlobalTech’s management and Board of Directors to help drive GlobalTech’s growth,” added Mr. Poisson.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech is a publicly traded company with its office in Reno, Nevada and with operations in the technology sector. It plans to grow its business operations through investments in telecom, media and technology sectors. GlobalTech is holding company of WorldCall Telecom Limited (Pakistan Stock Exchange: WTL).

About WorldCall Telecom Limited ( www.worldcall.net.pk )

WorldCall Telecom Limited ( PSX:WTL ) is a public listed telecom and media operator in Pakistan. WorldCall has substantial deployments in Long Distance and International (LDI), broadband, metro fiber optic networks and media playout facilities for its cable operations. WorldCall has deployed approximately 1,180 miles of metro fiber in 20 cities across Pakistan to provide its customers with internet and television service with a potential service footprint of 3.2 million homes.

Contact:

CORE IR

Peter Seltzberg, SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Advisory

516-419-9915

peters@coreir.com