After 24 Years of Partnership, Agency Co-Founders Prepare for New Chapter

Agency Boasts 10,000+ Events Produced for Companies Like Lenovo, AMD, and More

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event Strategy Group (ESG), a leading event agency, today announced that Renee Scullin has been named President effective immediately. Scullin replaces Norm Aamodt, who will continue as an active member of the Company as Co-Founder until transitioning into a future advisory role. Scullin and Aamodt co-founded ESG together more than 24 years ago, and since then have grown the Company into one of the most innovative and widely known event and production agencies with clients all over the world.



Aamodt and Scullin first worked together as event managers during their tenure at SAP America. It was there they discovered their shared passions for bringing ideas to life and tackling new types of challenges.

“It has been and continues to be the journey of a lifetime since we started ESG more than 24 years ago,” said Scullin. “We started with a goal of producing one event per month in April 2000, and today we produce more than 800 events annually and employ a team of 40+ employees all over the world. At the heart of our success has been turning ideas into moments that captivate audiences, owning the countless logistics that go into every single engagement, and serving as a trusted creative partner for clients huge and small.”

Scullin played a pivotal in keeping the Company going throughout several adversities and growing it during the pandemic while the rest of the event industry ground to a halt. She led their renewed investment into virtual and hybrid offerings to meet the evolving business climate and as a result, significantly increased the number of ESG’s new customers.

ESG will continue this path of continued growth from its Philadelphia-based headquarters and with this transition, will become a Woman-Owned Business pending future certification.

“We are committed to growing our employees’ careers – 90% of whom are women – and our presence in the communities they’re located in,” continued Scullin. “We celebrate being a woman-owned business that’s run by women daily, and the pride each of our employees takes in this next chapter of our journey. I cannot wait for what the next 24 years have in store for ESG!”

Since our founding more than two decades ago, we’ve produced thousands of corporate events. Massive ones, small ones, and somewhere-in-between ones. Digital. In-person. Hybrid. Regardless of format, events need to move the needle. ESG helps brands accelerate sales cycles and deepen their customer relationships. Find out what getting “it” done for clients means and visit us at www.esg.us.



