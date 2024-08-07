Brookfield Asset Management Announces Strong Second Quarter

Assets Under Management Now Approximately $1 Trillion

$68 Billion of Capital Raised in the Quarter

Annualized FRE and DE Grew 11% and 12% to $2.5 Billion and $2.4 Billion

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management stated, “We had another strong quarter, which included $68 billion of capital raised. There is strong momentum in our Credit business, providing solutions to our partners globally. We also continue to see unprecedented opportunities in our Renewable Power and Transition business, as evidenced by the recent partnership with Microsoft and our agreement to acquire Neoen, one of the world’s leading renewable power operators. With one of the largest pipelines of over 230,000 megawatts of renewable power in operation and under development, and our rapidly growing data center platforms, which has seen its US capacity grow four fold over the last two years, we are the infrastructure leader behind the ongoing AI revolution.”

He continued, “We now have approximately $1 trillion of assets under management. This reflects the dedication and talent of our over 2,400 investment and asset management professionals and nearly a quarter-million operating employees around the world, and is a testament to our commitment to serving our clients and delivering attractive, consistent risk-adjusted returns over the long term.”

Operating Results

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Net income for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), the publicly traded entity, totaled $124 million for the quarter (2023 - $109 million). BAM owns an approximate 27% interest in our asset management business with the other approximate 73% owned by Brookfield Corporation. In order to provide meaningful comparative information, the discussion that follows relates to the financial results on a 100% basis for our asset management business (Brookfield Asset Management).

Brookfield Asset Management1

For the periods ended June 30 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (US$ millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Fee-Related Earnings2 $ 583 $ 548 $ 2,281 $ 2,194 Add back: equity-based compensation costs and other3 41 47 188 150 Less: cash taxes (76 ) (68 ) (220 ) (161 ) Distributable Earnings2 $ 548 $ 527 $ 2,249 $ 2,183 Fee-related earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 1.40 $ 1.34 Distributable earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 1.38 $ 1.33 Net income attributable to Brookfield Asset Management $

495 $

455 $

1,804 $ 1,870

See endnotes

Operating Highlights

Financial Results

Fee-bearing capital reached $514 billion at the end of the second quarter, up $74 billion or 17% over the past year and up $55 billion or 12% from the prior quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management’s fee-related earnings were $583 million ($0.36 / share) for the quarter and $2.3 billion ($1.40 / share) over the last twelve months, up 6% and 4% over the same periods in the prior year, respectively.

Distributable earnings were $548 million ($0.34 / share) for the quarter and $2.2 billion ($1.38 / share) over the last twelve months, up 4% and 3% over the same periods in the prior year, respectively.

Brookfield Asset Management began managing capital on behalf of AEL in May; therefore second quarter results only reflect the impact of half a quarter of fees from this mandate. On an annualized basis, FRE and DE at the end of the quarter were $2.5 billion and $2.4 billion, up 11% and 12% from a year ago, respectively.

Fundraising

We raised $68 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Notable fundraising updates during the second quarter include:

Within our credit franchise, we raised $61 billion of capital, including $49 billion of insurance capital from AEL. We also raised capital in our opportunistic credit fund, our life sciences income fund, and our value opportunities fund. Additionally, we held a first close of $500 million in the latest vintage of our music royalty platform, Primary Wave.

We raised $4.0 billion of capital in our renewable power and transition business, and expect additional closes for our Global Transition flagship and a first close for our Catalytic Transition fund later this year.

Within our infrastructure business, we raised a total of $900 million, primarily within our private wealth and perpetual infrastructure funds. This fundraising within our supercore infrastructure fund was the highest quarterly total for this strategy since 2022.

Within our real estate business, we raised $1.1 billion, including additional capital for the fifth vintage of our opportunistic real estate flagship fund, bringing the total fund strategy to approximately $9 billion, with additional closes expected before year end.

We raised over $500 million of capital in our private equity business, including capital for Pinegrove Capital Partners, bringing that total fund size to approximately $800 million.

Deployment and Recent Deal Announcements

In the second quarter, we deployed or committed to deploy approximately $20 billion of capital into investments across a number of high-quality businesses and assets.

Notable deployments in the quarter include:

Deployed $6.0 billion across our credit portfolio, including $2.2 billion across the eleventh and twelfth vintages of our opportunistic credit flagships and $1.1 billion within our strategic credit fund.

Deployed $1.5 billion across our real estate platform, including approximately $500 million into a U.S. Multifamily Portfolio in the fifth vintage of our opportunistic real estate flagship fund.

Deployed approximately $500 million out of the first vintage of our global transition flagship fund, including approximately $200 million towards our investment in a Latin American-focused power provider.

Notable commitments include:

In June, we entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Neoen, a global, leading, pure-play renewable development business. This transaction is a key strategic investment in the second vintage of our global transition flagship fund and we expect the transaction to be closed by the first quarter of 2025.

Also in June, we purchased GEMS Education, a premier private education provider based in the Middle East, with its founder representing $2.0 billion in equity. This was closed into our Strategic Initiatives fund and Middle East fund, along with other partners, and underscores our commitment to investing in this high-growth region. The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

Subsequent to quarter-end, we announced the acquisition of nVent Electric’s electrical thermal solutions business for $850 million of equity. This business is the leading designer and manufacturer of electric heat trace systems and products, which are mission critical and enable operational safety and efficiency for many essential industries.

Uncalled Fund Commitments and Cash on Hand

As of June 30, 2024, we had a total of $107 billion of uncalled fund commitments.

Uncalled fund commitments include $51 billion which is not currently earning fees, but which will earn approximately $510 million of fees annually once deployed.

In addition, we held $1.9 billion of cash and equivalents on our balance sheet as of June 30, 2024.

Recent Strategic Transactions

We announced several strategic transactions during the quarter:

In April, we acquired an additional 5% interest in Oaktree, which brings our ownership stake to approximately 73%.

In May, Pinegrove Capital Partners, a manager focused on technology secondary solutions that we own through our joint venture with Sequoia Heritage, signed a definitive agreement to acquire SVB Capital, the asset management division of SVB Financial. SVB Capital is a multi-strategy investment platform that manages a series of venture capital fund of funds, as well as other funds focused on private technology and life science companies throughout the innovation economy.

Regular Dividend Declaration

The board of directors of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 30, 2024.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Statement of Financial Position Unaudited

As at

(US$ millions) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 10 $ 9 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management 3,330 2,270 Due from affiliates 769 886 Other assets 76 40 Total Assets $ 4,185 $ 3,205 Liabilities

Accounts payable and other $ 709 $ 859 Due to affiliates 216 261 Total Liabilities 925 1,120 Equity Total Equity 3,260 2,085 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,185 $ 3,205





Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Statement of Operating Results

Unaudited Three Months Ended For the periods ended June 30 Three Months Ended

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023

Equity accounted income

$

130

$

114 Compensation and other expenses (6 ) (5 ) Net Income $ 124 $ 109

Net income per share of common stock





Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.28





Brookfield Asset Management

Statement of Financial Position Unaudited

As at

(US$ millions) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,931 $ 2,667 Accounts receivable and other 562 588 Investments 8,276 7,522 Due from affiliates 2,358 2,504 Deferred income tax assets and other assets 1,020 1,009 Total Assets $ 14,147 $ 14,290

Liabilities



Accounts payable and other $ 1,899 $ 1,799 Due to affiliates 997 986 Deferred income tax liabilities and other 2,274 2,206 5,170 4,991 Equity 8,977 9,299 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 14,147 $ 14,290





Brookfield Asset Management

Statement of Operating Results Unaudited Three Months Ended For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenues

Management fee and incentive distribution revenues $ 821 $ 770 Carried interest income, net of amounts attributable to Corporation 54 54 Other revenue, net 41 161 Total Revenues 916 985 Expenses Compensation, operating, and general and administrative expenses (368 ) (348 ) Interest expense (5 ) (5 ) Total Expenses (373 ) (353 ) Other income 64 75 Share of income from equity accounted investments 53 29 Income Before Taxes 660 736 Income tax expense (142 ) (156 ) Net Income 518 580 Net income attributable to Brookfield Corporation 23 125 Net income attributable to Brookfield Asset Management $ 495 $ 455

Net income per share

Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.28





SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FEE-RELATED EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS Brookfield Asset Management Unaudited Three Months Ended For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions) 2024 2023 Net income $ 518 $ 580 Add or subtract the following:

Provision for taxes1 142 156 Depreciation and amortization2 3 3 Carried interest allocations3 (55 ) (114 ) Carried interest allocation compensation3 (40 ) (3 ) Other income and expenses4 (24 ) (72 ) Interest expense paid to related parties5 5 5 Interest and dividend revenue5 (36 ) (40 ) Other revenues6 — (31 ) Share of income from equity accounted investments7 (53 ) (29 ) Fee-related earnings of partly owned subsidiaries at our share7 77 65 Compensation costs recovered from affiliates8 45 22 Fee Revenues from BSREP III & other9 1 6 Fee-Related Earnings 583 548 Cash taxes10 (76 ) (68 ) Add back: equity-based compensation costs and other11 41 47 Distributable Earnings $ 548 $ 527

This adjustment removes the impact of income tax provisions on the basis that we do not believe this item reflects the present value of the actual tax obligations that we expect to incur over the long-term due to the substantial deferred tax assets of Brookfield Asset Management. This adjustment removes the depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, which are non-cash in nature and therefore excluded from Fee-Related Earnings. These adjustments remove unrealized carried interest allocations and the associated compensation expense, which are excluded from Fee- Related Earnings as these items are unrealized in nature. This adjustment removes other income and expenses associated with non-cash fair value changes. This adjustment removes interest and charges paid or received involving related party loans. This adjustment adds back other revenues earned that are non-cash in nature. These adjustments remove our share of partly owned subsidiaries’ earnings, including items 1) to 6) above and include its share of partly owned subsidiaries’ Fee-Related Earnings. This item adds back compensation costs that will be borne by affiliates and are non-cash in nature. This adjustment adds back base management fees earned from funds that are eliminated upon consolidation and other items. Represents the impact of cash taxes paid by the business. This adjustment adds back equity-based compensation and other income associated with Brookfield Asset Management’s portion of partly owned subsidiaries’ investment income, realized carried interest and other items.

Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the Supplemental Information for the three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2024 contain further information on the company’s strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on BAM’s website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which have been prepared using U.S. GAAP. The amounts have not been audited by BAM’s external auditor.

BAM’s board of directors has reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements, prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions - Distribution History section at bam.brookfield.com.

