Focused Image Celebrates Six dotCOMM Awards for Stellar Web Development

Agency achieves the most wins among GovCon digital firms in the country

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focused Image, a premier branding, marketing, digital and PR powerhouse, today announced that it has secured six dotCOMM Awards for 2024 in recognition of its unmatched website design and development work. The agency won more awards than any other company in the country that serves the government contracting industry, a direct reflection of its leadership in creating immersive web and digital experiences.



“Our dedication to providing cutting-edge digital solutions is what drives us to excel,” said Toby Eckhardt, CEO and chief creative officer of Focused Image. “These accolades only fuel our ambition to redefine excellence in our industry. Our entire team has outdone themselves with their relentless passion, ingenuity, and commitment to creativity. I want to thank them, as well as our clients, for their collaboration and trust that empowered us to achieve such extraordinary results.”

Focused Image and Boscobel’s strategic partnership client awards include:

Focused Image’s award highlights include:

The development team leaders for all six projects included Dave Scanlon, EVP of strategy; Greg German, VP of web and interactive communications; and Mike Kenyon, account executive.

The dotCOMM Awards, a prestigious international competition, shine a spotlight on exemplary web creativity and digital communication. They’re the gold standard in recognizing the trailblazers in the industry, signaling to clients, prospects, and competitors that the winners are setting the standard.

Focused Image is a branding, marketing, digital and PR firm that builds extraordinary brands and bottom-line results for B2B and B2G organizations. Led by a team of communications, design and digital media experts, the company applies its proprietary BrandNew™ branding methodology to uncover what makes an organization, product or service unique, appealing and relevant to customers. For more than 30 years, Focused Image has combined effective strategies with compelling creative to drive action. Located in the metro Washington, D.C. area, the company supports organizations around the country. www.focusedimage.com

