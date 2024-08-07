PLBY Group Enters into New Playboy Shop Licensing Agreement

New E-Commerce Partnership Includes $7.5 Million in Guaranteed Payments, and Expands Creator and Influencer Marketing Capabilities for Social Commerce Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, announced that it has entered into a 7-year licensing agreement with Sunny Cusco, an innovative company rooted in authentic fashion and merchandising, for the exclusive rights to develop and sell apparel and certain other licensed products on the shop.playboy.com website. Pursuant to the agreement, Sunny Cusco is required to make an upfront payment of $1.25 million on signature, as well as an additional $6.3 million in minimum guarantees and excess royalties to be paid above the minimums.



Through this new partnership, Playboy will expand its social media and commerce strategy working hand in hand with creators and influencers to activate unique opportunities with products and collections featuring the iconic Playboy brand. As Playboy’s creator and influencer partners share content and product discovery with their fans, Playboy will be able to reach and monetize new audiences across the rapidly growing social commerce segment.

“Our creator community is an essential part of our business, and we are excited to have found a likeminded partner in Sunny Cusco,” said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group. “Sunny shares our vision to expand the Playboy Shop beyond its web presence, leveraging prominent social commerce platforms such as TikTok Shop and Instagram Shop to reach new consumers in a more interactive and entertaining way. By offering this capability to our Playboy Club creator community, we will become a more comprehensive partner to creators in expanding and diversifying their revenues in seamless ways that other creator platforms currently do not.”

A fully redesigned shop.playboy.com website is expected to launch in October showcasing new and elevated products.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spending, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission—to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure—builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, growth plans and anticipated financial impacts of its strategic opportunities and corporate transactions.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares of common stock on Nasdaq; (2) the risk that the Company’s completed or proposed transactions disrupt the Company’s current plans and/or operations, including the risk that the Company does not complete any such proposed transactions or achieve the expected benefits from any transactions; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of corporate transactions, commercial collaborations, commercialization of digital assets, cost reduction initiatives and proposed transactions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, and the Company’s ability to retain its key employees; (4) costs related to being a public company, corporate transactions, commercial collaborations and proposed transactions; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by global hostilities, supply chain delays, inflation, interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates or other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (7) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information of the Company, including changes in the Company’s estimates of cash flows and the fair value of certain of its intangible assets, including goodwill; (8) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of the Company’s businesses, and the timing of expected business milestones; (9) changing demand or shopping patterns for the Company’s products and services; (10) failure of licensees, suppliers or other third-parties to fulfill their obligations to the Company; (11) the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its indebtedness and other obligations; (12) changes in financing markets or the inability of the Company to obtain financing on attractive terms; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date which they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:

Investors:

FNK IR

Matt Chesler, CFA

646-809-2183

investors@plbygroup.com or plby@fnkir.com

Media: press@plbygroup.com