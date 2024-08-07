Land Clearing Attachment Market Is Projected To Reach $4.95 Billion, With As A 7.4% CAGR By 2034 | Fact.MR

Use of Land Clearing Equipment and Attachments to Remain High in Forestry and Agricultural Usage: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue from the global land clearing attachment market is calculated to reach US$ 2.42 billion in 2024 and further increase at 7.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Sales of land clearing attachments are being driven by their high usage in agriculture, forestry, and several other related applications.

Technological advancements in a diverse array of land-clearing attachments such as mowers, grubbers, excavators, and bulldozers are increasingly attracting consumers worldwide. Manufacturers are investing in developing products that can interface with various heavy machinery models produced by different companies, thereby reducing both installation and operational costs associated with land-clearing attachments.

Rising demand for roadside clearing, vegetation clearing, and the removal of invasive plant species is projected to drive product sales during the forecasted period. Rental services for these attachments are gaining prominence due to the cost advantages they provide to users and manufacturers alike. Demand for land clearing attachments is forecasted to increase at a significant pace over the forecast period in the East Asia and North America regions, due to the expansion of the construction sector. Growing utilization of land clearing attachments on a rental basis is also forecasted to fuel market growth throughout the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global land clearing attachment market is projected to reach a size of US$ 4.95 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The market in North America is projected to expand at 3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. East Asia is projected to hold 9% of the global land clearing attachment market share by 2034.

of the global land clearing attachment market share by 2034. Land clearing attachments of up to 100 HP capacity are projected to occupy 6% market share by 2034.

market share by 2034. Sales of land clearing attachments in Canada are forecasted to reach US$ 219.2 million by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. OEMs are projected to account or 4% share of overall sales by 2034.

share of overall sales by 2034. The market in China is forecasted to expand at 6% CAGR through 2034.

“Rental services for land clearing attachments are gaining prominence due to their cost advantages for both users and manufacturers. Technological innovation to reduce installation and operational costs are also driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Land Clearing Attachment Market:

Key industry participants like Bandit Industries, Inc.; Blue Diamond; Bobcat; CASE; Caterpillar; FAE GROUP S.p.A.; Tracmaster Ltd.; Loftness; MORBARK LLC.; Premier Attachment., etc. are driving the land clearing attachment industry.

Market Developments

Leading manufacturers of land clearing attachments are Bandit Industries, Inc., Blue Diamond, Bobcat, CASE, and Caterpillar.

Vermeer Corporation launched the Vermeer HG6800TX, a new horizontal stump grinder for land clearance and pipeline right-of-way removal in 2020. It has an infeed design of over 950 HP in the 92,000-Ib class and is specifically designed to feed harder materials such as massive stumps and entire trees.

Land Clearing Attachment Industry News:

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the land clearing attachment market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on equipment (brush cutters, buckets, feller bunchers, grapples, mowers, mulching heads, pallet forks, rakes, stump grinders, topsoil screeners, tree sheers), mounting equipment (skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, excavators, tractors), equipment capacity (up to 100 HP, 100 to 200 HP, 200 to 300 HP, 300 to 400 HP, Above 400 HP), sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), application (construction, agriculture & forestry, landscape & maintenance), and ownership (private, rental), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & pacific, and MEA).

