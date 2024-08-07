Indonesia is among the world’s ten biggest emitters and is Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Soon, the Government of Indonesia will update its pledge to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Known as a nationally determined contribution, or NDC, the new commitment will signal what’s to come for the Indonesian economy and its political and economic partners.

Join Climateworks’ in-house experts as we explore what it could mean for Indonesia to increase its climate commitment.

Tuesday 13 August, 2024

2:00pm (AEST) / 11:00 am (WIB)

Indonesia is located in one of the world’s most densely populated and climate-vulnerable regions.

As a result, greater climate ambition is vital for the nation. But this increased ambition will be felt differently in each sector of its economy.

Achieving strong emissions reductions will take approaches that balance the needs of people, the environment and the economy.

In this 50 minute webinar, experts from Climateworks’ Jakarta and Melbourne offices come together to discuss the many opportunities – and some challenges – a strong NDC presents for Southeast Asia’s most populous nation.

PANELISTS

Guntur Sutiyono

Indonesia Lead

Guntur leads Climateworks’ Indonesian team, providing context around policy, politics and the economic landscape, acting as an advisor to stakeholders, and overseeing projects in sustainable finance, fiscal policy and energy. Guntur is passionate about marine life and rural communities. He started his career by working in research on reef economics and coastal communities. Guntur has co-authored several reports in public financial management, fiscal policy, climate finance, land use, and energy policy.

Petra Christi

Senior Analyst

Climateworks Centre

Petra works within the International and Country Context team, supporting data analysis and policy analysis, focusing on gaps and opportunities for sustainable finance in Indonesia. She has contributed to the team’s work on the Indonesia Electricity Roadmap, Indonesia’s Green Economic Recovery, Indonesian financial system climate action mapping, Indonesia’s long-term strategy on low carbon and climate resilience, the ASEAN energy transition and a natural disaster insurance framework for MSMEs in Indonesia.

Jannata (Egi) Giwangkara

Senior Project Manager

Climateworks Centre

Egi works within Climateworks’ Indonesian team, responsible for assessing opportunities and acting as a trusted advisor to important stakeholders. The team also works to enhance Climateworks’ understanding of policy and the economic landscape in the Indonesian region. Egi leads projects in energy policy, power sector transformation, low carbon development, and supports business development.

HOST

Luke Brown

Head of Policy and Engagement

Climateworks Centre

Luke brings deep expertise in building and fostering strategic relationships across Asia and the Pacific to this role. He is an experienced policy professional, specialising in stakeholder engagement, political and economic analysis, and communications and advocacy across cultural contexts.

Prior to joining Climateworks, Luke spent 15 years in Government, including 12 years at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), completing diplomatic assignments in Indonesia, Samoa, and Fiji. Most recently, Luke ran the Public Affairs team at Australia’s largest embassy in Jakarta. Luke also worked in economic research at the Reserve Bank and in renewables investment generation at the Australian Trade Commission in San Francisco.