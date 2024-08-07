Dehydrated Garlic Market is predicted to Advance Moderately at a CAGR of 5.70% to reach USD 12.21 billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The dehydration or removal of moisture content from garlic to increase its shelf life coupled with its easy storage without its taste being compromised is fuelling the dehydrated garlic market growth

The global dehydrated garlic market size will be valued at USD7.02 billion by 2024. It is estimated to increase at a moderate CAGR of 5.70% to USD12.21 billion by 2034. Various market forces are influencing this estimated enhancement in the market size.



Garlic’s versatility enhances its usability. It can also be blended with other food products, which surges its demand in the industry. Consequently, the industry’s growth results in rising demand for garlic products, which is a critical market driver.

Consumers have become more aware of their health. Natural elements are used extensively to maintain their health. Moreover, preventive measures are taken to avoid critical issues like high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and other illnesses. As garlic possesses great medicinal value, its demand surges. Hence, this is another market driver.

Increasing sales of dehydrated garlic in the bakery and confectionery industry for the preparation of unique spices required for baking is anticipated to drive the market. The ability of the product to cure numerous diseases, such as heart diseases, high blood pressure, cancer, and high cholesterol is also set to push the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The forecasted CAGR of the global dehydrated garlic market share has increased compared to the historical CAGR, promising constant market growth.

A CAGR of 11.8% in the Indian market projects magnificent progress, which creates lucrative opportunities for new entrants.

With a CAGR of 10.3%, the United States of America leads North America to become a lucrative market for the production of dehydrated garlic.

Germany leads the European dehydrated garlic market with a promising CAGR of 9.8%. The surge in market demand is due to the increased consumption of convenience food.

“Due to hardneck garlic’s better shelf life, usability, and versatility, the market segment is highly exploited, which helps it secure 87.2% of the market space,” – Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Growing Usage of Dehydrated Garlic for Preparing Sauces to Bolster the Sales

Affordable price preposition, variety, ease of incorporation in local cuisines, improved functionalities, and easy product access are set to remain favorable in promoting the utility of dehydrated garlic in the assessment period. Easy availability of these products through online channels is also expected to provide numerous packaged variants at discounted rates to consumers.

Besides, toasted dehydrated garlic is set to gain impetus in the future owing to its ability to provide a nutty, delicate, and balanced flavor. Thus, it is expected to be formulated by companies in the preparation of pickles, sauces, soups, curries, and stir-fries. It also compliments beans, onions, pork, chili, tomatoes, chicken, seafood, basil, beans, and ginger, which would propel the dehydrated market growth.

High Risk of Digestive Issues May Hamper Dehydrated Garlic Market Demand

One of the major side effects of consuming excessive garlic is a high risk of bleeding, especially among individuals who are either undergoing surgery or taking blood thinners. Garlic contains sulfur compounds that can induce bad breath. In addition to that, high fructan content in garlic can result in stomach pain, gas, and bloating in some people. The above-mentioned cons may obstruct the global dehydrated garlic market size in the upcoming decade.

Increasing Use of Dehydrated Garlic in Chinese Cuisine to Drive the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront by generating the largest dehydrated garlic market share in the evaluation period. Increasing the usage of dehydrated garlic as a main ingredient in the preparation of Chinese dishes is likely to bolster the regional market. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the positive effects of garlic consumption on the lungs, spleen, and stomach is another vital factor that is set to aid growth.

Further, the growing adoption of dehydrated garlic by Chinese herbal practitioners to improve the overall immune system, treat heart diseases, reduce blood triglycerides, and slow platelet clumping is likely to drive the regional market. Many fast food restaurants across India are also focusing on launching new dehydrated garlic-infused sauces and condiments to satiate the high demand from consumers.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive market space is majorly occupied by Asian organizations, which depicts the cluttered Asia-Pacific region. Organizations choose various strategies to expand in the market, including forming subsidiaries, product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and franchising.

The following are some of the key developments in the market:-

In November 2018, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co., Ltd. extracted benefits from the Chinese agricultural department by emphasizing a wide range of crops used for protection. With the help of the initiative of the Chinese government, the organization could protect new plant varieties.

Recently, Krushi Food Industries penetrated the market by innovating and adding a new product to its product portfolio called dehydrated pink onion flakes.

Key Companies Profiled:



Krushi Food Industries

Chipping ShengKang Foodstuff Co., Ltd.

Xuzhou Liming Food Co., Ltd.

Henan Sunny Foodstuff Co., Ltd.

Oceanic Foods Limited

Garlico Industries Ltd.

Royal (Jinxiang) Garlic Co., Ltd.

B. C. Foods (Shandong) Co. Ltd.

V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights Available



Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the dehydrated garlic market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

The dehydrated garlic market is segmented by variety (hardneck and softneck), by form (Chopped, Minced, Granules, Powder, Flakes, Kibbled, and Sliced), by nature (Organic and Conventional), by drying method (Air Drying, Spray Drying, Freeze Drying, Drum Drying, and Vacuum Drying), by sales channel (B2B/Direct, Food Service (HoReCa), and Retail/ B2C/Indirect), and by region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa).

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

