FaxExtension Revolutionizes Faxing with New Mobile Apps and Free Online Service

NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FaxExtension , a leading provider of online fax services, today announced the launch of its new mobile apps for iOS and Android , further enhancing its user-friendly platform. With this latest development, FaxExtension solidifies its position as the first online fax service to seamlessly blend the familiar email interface with affordable plans for all faxing needs.FaxExtension empowers users to send and receive faxes effortlessly without the need for a fax machine or physical phone line. The intuitive account setup process ensures users can start faxing instantly. Whether sending a document, receiving important paperwork, or managing a fax archive, FaxExtension simplifies the entire process.FaxExtension, a collaboration between Vanaia LLC and Solutium d.o.o., has become the first online fax service that combines a familiar email look and feel with affordable plans for everyone with faxing needs. It is an innovative online fax service that provides a simple, affordable, and secure way to send and receive faxes. Focusing on user experience and reliability, FaxExtension is committed to meeting the faxing needs of both individuals and businesses."We are thrilled to introduce our new mobile apps and expand access to our free online fax service," said Blaz Ziherl, CEO of Vanaia LLC. "Our goal is to make faxing as easy and efficient as possible, and these new offerings bring us one step closer to achieving that."In addition to the core faxing functionality, FaxExtension offers a range of powerful features:1. Intuitive Email-Like Interface: Send and receive faxes with the ease of sending emails.2. Free Faxing: Enjoy free faxing with basic plans.3. Document Editing: Sign, fill, redact, and enhance documents before faxing.4. Secure Archiving: Access and search fax history with built-in OCR.5. Mobile Convenience: Send and receive faxes on the go with new iOS and Android apps.By combining a user-friendly interface, affordable pricing, and advanced features, FaxExtension is transforming the way individuals and businesses approach faxing.ABOUT FAXEXTENSIONAs the world’s pioneer in email-like online fax services, FaxExtension enables its users to send and receive faxes as quickly as possible, even for those unfamiliar with faxing.FaxExtension is an online app that allows users to fax without a physical fax machine from their browser.Powerful features, such as document editing and content searching in the fax archive, make FaxExtension an ideal choice for anyone needing fax services.FaxExtension offers a free plan for sending and receiving faxes and paid plans for more demanding users.FaxExtension is ready to try at https://faxextension.com A short introduction video of FaxExtension is available at:Mobile app for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/faxextension/id6553987066 Mobile app for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faxextension.app FaxExtensionThe smarter way to fax – easy as email.

