Global Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The clinical nutrition market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $56.07 billion in 2023 to $60.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing awareness of the importance of nutrition, government support for nutrition programs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The clinical nutrition market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $84.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized nutrition, growing use of nutrigenomics, population health management, global healthcare expansion.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Clinical Nutrition Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3465&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Clinical Nutrition Market

The rising geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the clinical nutrition market. The clinical nutrition needs of elderly people are determined by several factors, including specific health conditions and associated impairments of the organ system, the level of activity, energy consumption, and caloric requirements of an individual, the capacity to access, prepare, consume, and digest food, and personal dietary preferences.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-nutritions-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the clinical nutrition market include Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé S.A., Baxter Healthcare Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Perrigo Company PLC, Fresenius Kabi AG.

Major companies operating in the clinical nutrition market are developing technological solutions, such as TechVantage, to meet the growing demand for functional foods and beverages and differentiate themselves from the competition. TechVantage, a functionally optimized nutrient technology platform, provides customers with nutrient solutions that have been optimized for specific functions, such as immune health, cognitive health, and sports performance.

Segments:

1) By Product: Infant Nutrition, Parental Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Enteral, Parenteral

3) By Application: Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Other Applications

4) By End User: Pediatric, Adults, Geriatric

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the clinical nutrition market in 2023. The regions covered in the clinical nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Clinical Nutrition Market Definition

Clinical nutrition refers to a field of study that focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of nutritional and metabolic abnormalities linked to acute and chronic illnesses, as well as disorders brought on by an imbalance of nutrients and energy. Clinical nutrition focuses on determining if a person is getting enough nutrients and providing their body with the proper kind of nourishment for overall health.

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on clinical nutrition market size, clinical nutrition market drivers and trends, clinical nutrition market major players, clinical nutrition competitors' revenues, clinical nutrition market positioning, and clinical nutrition market growth across geographies. The clinical nutrition market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-feed-additives-global-market-report

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-foods-global-market-report

Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-enzyme-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

