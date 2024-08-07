Inhalation Sedatives Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.88 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.4%

Inhalation Sedatives Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The inhalation sedatives market size is expected to see steadily grown in the next few years. It will grow to $2.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inhalation sedatives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.24 billion in 2023 to $2.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, rising awareness of inhalation sedatives, increasing investment in research and development, expanding pipeline of inhalation sedatives, surgical procedures.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The inhalation sedatives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for outpatient procedures, anesthesia delivery systems, telemedicine and remote monitoring, growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, expansion of ambulatory surgery centers.

Growth Driver Of The Inhalation Sedatives Market

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of inhalation sedatives going forward. Respiratory diseases are medical conditions that affect the respiratory system, which include the lungs, bronchi, trachea, larynx, pharynx, and nasal passages. Inhalation sedatives are used in the management of respiratory diseases to achieve various goals, including reducing anxiety, improving patient comfort, facilitating medical procedures, and helping to improve breathing and overall respiratory function.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the inhalation sedatives market include AbbVie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Major companies operating in inhalation sedatives are developing innovative products, such as Sedaconda (isoflurane), to meet the growing demand for inhaled sedation in Germany. Sedaconda (isoflurane) is a prescription medicine used to sedate mechanically ventilated adult patients during intensive care. It is the first and only approved inhaled sedation therapy for this population.

Segments:

1) By Product: Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Isoflurane, Nitrous Oxide

2) By Application: Induction, Maintenance

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the inhalation sedatives market in 2023. The regions covered in the inhalation sedatives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Inhalation Sedatives Market Definition

Inhalation sedatives refer to a relaxing agent used with a nose mask. In high doses, inhalation sedatives can be used as a general anesthetic, a calming agent, and to treat sleep disorders. Inhalation sedation is the continuous administration of a tranquilizer through a nose mask. The method has also been referred to as ‘happy gas’, ‘laughing gas’, or ‘conscious sedation’. The gas is known as nitrous oxide.

Inhalation Sedatives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Inhalation Sedatives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on inhalation sedatives market size, inhalation sedatives market drivers and trends, inhalation sedatives market major players, inhalation sedatives competitors' revenues, inhalation sedatives market positioning, and inhalation sedatives market growth across geographies. The inhalation sedatives market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

