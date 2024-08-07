Postoperative Pain Management Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 31.66 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Extensive Adoption of Postoperative Pain Management Drugs Driven by Associated Cost Savings Resulting from Shorter Hospital Stays: Fact.MR Reports

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR states that revenue from the global postoperative pain management market is estimated to reach US$ 21.94 billion in 2024. Worldwide sales of postoperative pain management drugs are projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034. This steady increase is the result of the rising number of surgeries among people of all age groups across the world.Pain management drugs reduce the risk of further damage to the body, resulting in significantly shorter hospital stays. This factor allows patients to save money on hospital stays, making these drugs popular among all socioeconomic groups. The demand for pain management medications is growing as key stakeholders work to develop abuse-deterrent opioid drugs and launch extended-release non-opioid therapies for post-operative pain management.Increased non-narcotic drug discovery and commercialization, as well as increased awareness of post-surgical pain management, are fueling market growth. Fast-paced lifestyles have prompted individuals to seek treatments that facilitate speedy healing.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global postoperative pain management market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 31.66 billion by the end of 2034. North America is evaluated to account for 42.8% share of the global market by 2034.The East Asia market for postoperative pain management is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2034. Sales of postoperative pain management drugs in Mexico are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2034.Japan is calculated to account for a market share of 38.7% in East Asia by 2034. Sales of injectables used in postoperative pain management are calculated to increase at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034.“Rising number of surgeries, growing awareness of palliative care, and need for medications to alleviate pain associated with cancer treatment are factors driving the expansion of the postoperative pain management market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market Benefitting from Crucial Role of Postoperative Management for Patients Undergoing Neuraxial TherapiesPostoperative management is crucial for patients undergoing neuraxial therapies such as epidural or spinal anesthesia. These therapies provide effective pain relief during and after surgeries but require careful monitoring and management to avoid complications such as hypotension, respiratory depression, and infection.Postoperative pain management medications help control pain and reduce the need for high-dose opioids, which can cause adverse effects and delay recovery. Neuraxial therapies also require close monitoring of vital signs, neurological function, and fluid balance, which can be optimized through postoperative management and early mobilization.Key Players:Key players in the postoperative pain management market are Novartis AG, Allergan Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Inc, Purdue Pharma L.P., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, Endo International Plc, Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc., Egalet Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc.Competitive LandscapeIn order to create new pain medication product lines and adjust to changing market trends, such neuropathic pain treatment, major players in the postoperative pain management market are purchasing smaller pharmaceutical companies.As an illustration, Zyla Life Sciences purchased Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020 in order to increase the range of products it offers in the areas of neurology, inflammation, and pain management.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the postoperative pain management market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on drug class (opioids, NSAIDs, local anesthetic, acetaminophen), route of administration (injectable, oral, topical, transdermal, others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, clinics, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Opioid Market : The global opioid market is estimated to be valued at US$ 45,645.8 million in 2024. Opioid Market : The global opioid market is estimated to be valued at US$ 45,645.8 million in 2024. Projections indicate a steady expansion with a CAGR of 3.4% through 2034. Anticipated growth is expected to propel the market to an impressive size of US$ 63,472.6 million by 2034. Neuropathic Pain Market : The global demand for neuropathic pain relief medications and services is poised to witness a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034. The industry is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 14,538.7 million by 2034.