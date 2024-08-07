Water-Soluble Fertilizers Global Market 2024 To Reach $19.16 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.8%

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water-soluble fertilizers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.48 billion in 2023 to $15.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of crop nutrient requirements, rise in greenhouse and hydroponic cultivation, government initiatives and subsidies, shift towards sustainable agriculture, improved access to agricultural information.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The water-soluble fertilizers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising global population and food demand, focus on nutrient efficiency and crop yield, expansion of controlled environment agriculture, market emphasis on sustainable agriculture.

Growth Driver Of The Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market

The increasing need for fertilizers that are water soluble is expected to propel the growth of the water-soluble fertilizers market in the coming future. Water-soluble fertilizers are fertilizers that are soluble readily in water and are applied directly to the crop. The increasing need for water-soluble fertilizers is expanding the water-soluble fertilizers market since nutrients can be easily managed by the use of water-soluble fertilizers, and leaching and erosion have little impact on them.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the water-soluble fertilizers market include Nutrien Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Coromandel International Limited., The Mosaic Company, K+S AKTiengesellschaft, Agrium Inc.

Major companies operating in the water-soluble fertilizers market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to bringing a revolutionary nutrient-efficiency product. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Type: Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, Other Types

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Crop Type: Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Plantation, Turf And Ornamentals, Other Crop Types

4) By Application: Foliar, Fertigation

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water-soluble fertilizers market in 2023. The regions covered in the water-soluble fertilizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Definition

Water-soluble fertilizers are usually fertilizers that dissolve readily in water and are delivered directly to the plant by drip watering and foliar spraying to boost nutrient utilization efficiency. Water-soluble fertilizers (WSF) make nutrition management simple since nutrient levels are not impacted by leaching and erosion.

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Water-Soluble Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on water-soluble fertilizers market size, water-soluble fertilizers market drivers and trends, water-soluble fertilizers market major players, water-soluble fertilizers competitors' revenues, water-soluble fertilizers market positioning, and water-soluble fertilizers market growth across geographies. The water-soluble fertilizers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

