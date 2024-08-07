(Video) How Baluchestan’s brave Resistance Units are countering the Iranian regime’s suppression

According to the Iranian regime statistics, Sistan and Baluchestan are by far the poorest provinces in Iran. In many images from this place, it seems as if time has stopped, and there is no sign of development or progress. The life condition in this area is so painful. In the face of the executions, they say, “We are stronger than death, executions, and massacres.” They expose Khamenei’s aim of executing political prisoners and wrote, “Executing political prisoners is Khamenei’s attempt to create a barrier against the uprising.” Fuel portering, to make ends meet, and to support their families drives them to this dangerous work. In regions with scarce job opportunities and resources limited, people are forced to choose this path. They risk their lives, simply to keep their families alive. These numerous incidents of death are the result of the regime, which continues to oppress the impoverished people of this area. The ongoing killings of fuel porters, whether in road accidents or by direct gunshots, highlight the regime’s systemic oppression. The Resistance Units, as supporters of the PMOI, are braving severe consequences from the Iranian regime for their bold actions. The regime has a long history of cracking down on PMOI being its primary target. The resistance Units slogan is“No to Shah no to mullahs,”

The high share of Baluch people in executions indicates the regime’s fear of the hatred and defiance of the brave people of that region against the regime.

In that forgotten place, if there is no sign of people’s welfare and children’s laughter and joy. But the regime’s security forces are present to intimidate and suppress any dissenting voice.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, August 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article published that according to the Iranian regime’s statistics, Sistan and Baluchestan are by far the poorest province in the country. In many images transmitted from this province, it seems as if time has stopped, and there is no sign of development or progress. One can then imagine the condition of the people not in the provincial capital but in one of the towns of this province, such as Khash.Furthermore, one can go even further to a village in Khash called Qaderabad. It is evident that the black face of poverty is widespread everywhere there, and the few clips that have been released there show the deprivation and poverty of the residents of the region. In this village, nothing is seen except half-ruined houses, dusty spaces, and weary faces.In that forgotten place, if there is no sign of people’s welfare and children’s laughter and joy, The regime’s security forces are present to intimidate and suppress any dissenting voice. In one of the latest examples, on July 29th, they attacked the village under pretenses, searched citizens’ homes, and opened fire. As a result, several were injured, and a female resident was killed.When it comes to the oppression and injustice of Khamenei’s agents against Baluchestan, the constant story of executions is also noteworthy. The high share of Baluch people in executions indicates the regime’s fear of the hatred and defiance of the brave people of that region against the regime.In this province, the bullying municipal guards and the extortionist Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) agents roam everywhere to demolish the homes of old women and the defenseless, and the news of the destruction of people’s huts is a regular part of the news from that region. Watching some of the clips containing the cries and pleas of the helpless in the face of the oppressors is not easy and boils the blood of any decent person.Connection with the Nationwide MovementIran’s Baluch people have seen nothing but enmity, scorn, and bullets from the mullahs and the shah for over a century. Every voice of protest that has come out from the throat of a brave person has been silenced, and every freedom-seeking movement has faced hot lead and the barrel of a gun, with no continuity.If in several rounds of the regime’s sham elections, the lowest participation rates in the voting games have belonged to this province, it has not been accidental. For many years, the people of this province, like other provinces, have made it clear that the regime is their enemy.But now, for years, the people of Baluchestan have been connecting their protests with the expanding activities and networks of Iran’s Resistance Units, a network of The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) activists that are present across the country and are keeping the flame of protests and uprisings alive in every corner of Iran.There has been hardly a Friday in recent years when Resistance Units have not filled the walls and streets of the cities of Baluchestan with their epic slogans. With this constant movement, they have not only boosted the morale of their Baluch compatriots but have also become leaders of resistance throughout Iran.They have well understood that to achieve their demands, their first and most important duty is to connect with the nationwide freedom movement of the Iranian people. For this reason, in all the nationwide uprisings from 2017 onwards, and especially in the great uprising of 2022, they have shown great bravery and made many sacrifices for the sake of freedom and democracy in Iran.The Resistance Units spread slogans of unity and resistance, including “No to Shah no to mullahs,” which represents the will of Iranian people to reject all forms of tyranny and making it clear that they will settle for nothing less than the overthrow of the regime won’t return to the shah dictatorship.The brave Baluch Resistance Units also make it clear that the sham elections of the regime will not deceive the people of Iran.In the face of the severe wave of executions, they say, “We are stronger than death, executions, and massacres.” They expose Khamenei’s aim of executing political prisoners and wrote, “Executing political prisoners is Khamenei’s attempt to create a barrier against the uprising.”They describe “the destruction of people’s homes in Baluchistan” as “a lever of pressure in both the Shah and Sheikh regimes.” They promise that “darker days are ahead for the regime, and the countdown has begun.”But their most beautiful slogan was their strong conviction and belief in victory and the bright future of Iran:“This regime is doomed. Iran’s democratic revolution will prevail.”Economic deprivation and poverty in BaluchestanFuel portering, one of the most dangerous and precarious occupations in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, is a livelihood that thousands of residents have resorted to not by choice, but out of sheer necessity to provide for their families. This week, the heartbreaking news of impoverished fuel porters burning to death has deeply pained the people of Baluchestan.These fuel porters either perish in accidents or fall victim to the bullets of oppressive military forces. The necessity for bread, for life, and for supporting a family drives these fuel porters to this dangerous work. In regions with scarce job opportunities and resources limited, people are forced to choose this perilous path. They risk their lives, fully aware of the dangers, simply to keep their families alive.Creating job opportunities, improving the economic and social conditions of the region, and addressing the real needs of the people are the only solutions that can ease this pain and prevent such tragedies. These solutions will never be possible under the tyrannical and illegitimate regime of Khamenei. There is hope that this oppressive regime will be overthrown, and these sorrows will come to an end.This week, many young people engaged in fuel portering lost their lives in various incidents. On Saturday, August 3, around 3:30 PM, military forces pursued a fuel porter’s vehicle, causing it to veer off course and collide with a passenger car.This collision resulted in the deaths of two fuel porters and three members of a family traveling in the Samand car, who perished in the flames.In another incident on Friday, August 2, a young Baluch fuel seller was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen at the Yakh-Sazi intersection in Chabahar. Local people attributed these killings to state forces.Additionally, unknown individuals, believed by locals to be government forces, set fire to fuel depots. To make a living, Baluch people store part of their fuel, which they cannot carry. These depots are identified and set ablaze by suppressive forces. On the evening of Friday, August 2, a fuel depot in Chah Jamal, Iranshahr, caught fire, causing irreparable damage.On Monday, July 29, security forces ambushed a fuel porter’s vehicle on the Jakigur-Rask route, seizing its fuel load.Another tragic incident occurred on Friday, July 26, when 14-year-old Imran Baluchzehi, who had been severely injured by gunfire from security forces, succumbed to his injuries after seven days in the hospital. He and two other teenagers were targeted in the Kalagan border area of Saravan. Imran and his brother were gravely injured, and another teenager was beaten. Tragically, Imran did not survive.These numerous incidents of death, burning, and persecution are the result of the regime, which continues to oppress the impoverished people of this province. The ongoing killings of fuel porters, whether in road accidents or by direct gunshots, highlight the regime’s systemic oppression. The people of this province are left to suffer in isolation, engulfed in pain and sorrow.Rahmdel Bamari, a member of the regime’s parliament, admitted to the dire conditions faced by the people of Sistan and Baluchestan, saying, “The people of Sistan and Baluchestan are deprived of necessities like water and electricity. In temperatures exceeding 60 degrees Celsius, there is neither water nor electricity. Agricultural wells are completely dry, and people cannot afford to pay for electricity.”The state-run Arman Melli newspaper reported on the harsh living conditions, stating, “While scorching heat has shut down government offices and institutions, the people of Sistan endure both heat and drought, along with the relentless onslaught of ‘dust storms.'”According to the state-run Bahar News, “The wind and dust are so severe that every breath taken by the residents of Sistan fills their lungs with dust. ‘Zabol is the most polluted city in the world.'”These admissions and reports, despite being attempts to deflect responsibility from the state, highlight the immense suffering endured by the people of Sistan and Baluchestan under the regime’s constant oppression.Over the years, the regime has only dispatched high-ranking officials to this region in response to major uprisings. Decades of inequality, discrimination, and exploitation have driven these people to radical revolts.The Resistance Units, as supporters of the PMOI, are braving severe consequences from the Iranian regime for their bold actions. The regime has a long history of violently cracking down on any dissent, with the PMOI being its primary target. Despite the threat of arrest, torture, and even execution, the Resistance Units are undeterred in their pursuit of a democratic Iran.This unity and resolve are crucial in maintaining the momentum of the ongoing pro-democracy movement and ultimately achieving the vision of a free and democratic Iran.If you wish to receive the NCRI weekly Newsletter, please use the following link to subscribe: https://bit.ly/3SMgEla

A tragic incident on Friday, July 26, when 14-year-old Imran Balouchzehi, who had been severely injured by gunfire from security forces, died in the hospital.