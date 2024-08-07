Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.97 billion in 2023 to $20.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast cancer monoclonal antibodies, growing clinical efficacy, and patient demand.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging targets, biosimilars, combination therapies, global incidence and aging population, and personalized medicine.

Growth Driver Of The Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Government initiatives and funding are expected to propel the growth of the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market. Government initiatives refer to programs, policies, and actions undertaken by governmental authorities at various levels (local, regional, and national) to address specific issues, such as breast cancer. Government initiatives and funding contribute to advancing research, improving access, and enhancing the affordability of monoclonal antibody therapies for breast cancer.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market include Amgen Inc., Mylan N.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Biocad, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Companies in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are investing in targeted and combination therapy, which has proven to be more effective and less toxic than traditional treatment options.

Segments:

1) By Product: Naked MABs, Conjugated MABs

2) By Treatment: Chemotherapy, Surgery & Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Biologic Therapy, Hormone Therapy

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market in 2023. The regions covered in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Definition

Breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mABs) refer to the use of antibodies in the treatment of both early-stage and advanced breast cancer. It functions by identifying and locating particular proteins in cancer cells. Every MAB recognizes a different protein. Therefore, different MABs must be created to target various cancer types. They kill the cancer cell in various ways depending on the protein they are targeting.

