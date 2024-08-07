Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.04 billion in 2023 to $9.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to patent expirations, growing awareness of biosimilars, government initiatives, increasing investment from pharmaceutical companies, and growing acceptance of biosimilars by clinicians and patients.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising biologic expenditure, biosimilar portfolio expansion, personalization of biosimilar therapy, and increasing public interest in biosimilars.

Growth Driver Of The Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market

The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are used to treat chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis. In cancer treatment, biosimilars of monoclonal antibodies such as trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and rituximab are used. Moreover, the incidence of cancer is increasing year by year.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Coherus BioSciences, Biocon Limited, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Major companies in the biosimilar monoclonal antibody market are developing biosimilar versions of therapeutic chimeric monoclonal antibodies to expand treatment options and offer cost-effective alternatives for conditions like cancer and autoimmune diseases. Cetuximab is a chimeric monoclonal antibody used as a targeted therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and head and neck cancer.

Segments:

1) By Type: Synthetic Chemicals, Biopharmaceuticals, Other Types

2) By Compound: Infliximab, Rituximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab

3) By Application: Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market in 2023. The regions covered in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Definition

Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies refer to a member of the family of biosimilars. Large, intricate proteins are typically given as part of the treatment for conditions like cancer or rheumatoid arthritis. They are employed by the immune system to recognize and destroy foreign substances, including bacteria, viruses, and others.

