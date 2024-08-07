Global Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Equity Indexed Life Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Equity Indexed Life Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The equity indexed life insurance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.79 billion in 2023 to $4.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to product diversification and customization, demand for cash value growth, market expansion and competitive landscape, response to low-interest rates, and evolution of indexed products.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The equity indexed life insurance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market volatility mitigation, increasing demand for retirement planning, innovative product offerings, rise in consumer awareness, regulatory landscape changes.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2450&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market

Increasing access to insurance products and services is expected to propel the growth of the equity indexed life insurance market. Insurance product or service denotes any service or product provided by a license holder by the insurance laws of the state or a federal insurance program. Insurance accessibility has become more convenient in recent years, with increasing online sales of life and health insurance. Moreover, equity-indexed life insurance is gaining popularity because it typically has cheaper premiums than comparable whole life insurance policies.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/equity-indexed-life-insurance-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the equity indexed life insurance market include AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, Ping An Insurance Group Company of China Limited, Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on the introduction of innovative features in insurance products, such as death benefit protection, to expand the customer base and gain a competitive advantage. Death benefit protection is the financial coverage provided by an insurance policy ideal for individuals concerned about their family's financial security in the event of death during their working years, especially those who have maximized their 401(k) or IRA savings plans or may not qualify for an IRA.

Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Segments:

1) By Type: Whole life insurance, Universal life insurance, Variable universal life insurance, Indexed universal life insurance, Other Types

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Distribution Channel: Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital And Indirect Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the equity-indexed life insurance market in 2023. The regions covered in the equity-indexed life insurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Definition

Equity-indexed life insurance is a type of permanent life insurance that is linked to a stock market index for investment purposes. It is more technical than other types of permanent life insurance plans, and prospective investors may want to understand how it works before committing to it.

Equity Indexed Life Insurance Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Equity Indexed Life Insurance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on equity indexed life insurance market size, equity indexed life insurance market drivers and trends, equity indexed life insurance market major players, equity indexed life insurance competitors' revenues, equity indexed life insurance market positioning, and equity indexed life insurance market growth across geographies. The equity indexed life insurance market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-signature-global-market-report

Revenue Cycle Management Software Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/revenue-cycle-management-software-global-market-report

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-agencies-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293