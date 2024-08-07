Wound Care Biologics Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.71 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.8%

Wound Care Biologics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wound care biologics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.76 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to clinical evidence and studies, regulatory framework development, wound care market evolution, limited treatment options, research and development efforts.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The wound care biologics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on personalized medicine, rise in healthcare expenditure, value-based healthcare models, growing demand for advanced therapies, regulatory support and approvals.

Growth Driver Of The Wound Care Biologics Market

The high prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the wound care biologics market in the coming future. diabetes is a chronic metabolic condition characterized by high levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which causes catastrophic damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves over time. Biological wound care prevents volatile water loss, heat loss, protein and electrolyte loss, and contamination. They also allow autolytic debridement and produce a granular wound layer. The high prevalence of diabetes is one of the factors driving the growth of the wound care biologics market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the wound care biologics market include Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., Smith and Nephew PLC, Wright Medical Group NV, MiMedx Group Inc.

Major companies operating in the wound care biologics market are developing skin grafts to gain a competitive edge in the market. A skin graft is a surgical procedure in which a piece of healthy skin is taken from one area of the body (the donor site) and transplanted to another area that has lost its protective covering due to injury, surgery, burns, or other traumatic conditions.

Segments:

1) By Product: Biologic Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents

2) By Wound Type: Ulcers, Surgical, Traumatic Wounds, Burns

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center (ACS), Burn Centers, Wound Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the wound care biologics market in 2023. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global wound care biologics market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the wound care biologics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Wound Care Biologics Market Definition

Wound care biologics are bioengineered products used for non-healing wounds of the lower extremity. These biologics are gaining recognition in wound care because they effectively control secretions and protect against bacterial infection.

Wound Care Biologics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Wound Care Biologics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wound care biologics market size, wound care biologics market drivers and trends, wound care biologics market major players, wound care biologics competitors' revenues, wound care biologics market positioning, and wound care biologics market growth across geographies. The wound care biologics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

