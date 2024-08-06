Public Meeting: Citizen Advisory Committee to Meet Aug. 15
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (Department) has scheduled a public meeting with the Habitat Stamp Citizen Advisory Committee. The Citizen Advisory Committee will prioritize project opportunities at this meeting. Members of the public are invited to attend this hybrid public meeting. An agenda will be posted on the Habitat Stamp webpage prior to the meeting.
A meeting agenda along with information about how to attend virtually will be available on the Department webpage,