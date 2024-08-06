Mondee to Hold Webcast on Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Anticipated New Financing on August 14, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a leading travel marketplace and artificial intelligence (AI) technology company, announced that it will hold its webcast on the second quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024 and its anticipated new financing, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. A release shall accompany the webcast.



The Company is rescheduling the webcast as a result of an agreement on principle terms with lenders for a refinancing which it is working diligently to close.

The Company will host the live audio webcast at 5:30 a.m. (PT) / 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, to discuss its financial results and anticipated long-term financing with the investment community.

The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Mondee Investor Relations website at https://investors.mondee.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at +1.833.470.1428 and internationally at +1.404.975.4839 (access code 985518).

A replay of the webcast will be available by visiting Mondee’s Investor Relations website and an audio replay will be available domestically at +1.866.813.9403 or internationally at +1.929.458.6194 (access code 968920) until Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

For additional information, please visit: https://investors.mondee.com.

ABOUT MONDEE

Established in 2011, Mondee is a leading travel marketplace and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology company with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 22 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in Brazil, Mexico, India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. Available both as an app and through the web, the company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Mondee Marketplace includes access to Abhi, the most powerful and only fully-integrated AI travel planning assistant in the market. Mondee’s network and marketplace include approximately 65,000 travel experts, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30,000 rental car pickup locations, and 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve our global distribution. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, visit: www.mondee.com.

Public Relations

pr@mondee.com

Investor Relations

ir@mondee.com