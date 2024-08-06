Submit Release
Hallador Energy Company Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

- Q2 Total Revenue of $90.9 Million -
- Q2 Net Loss of $10.2 Million or $(0.27) Earnings per Share -
- Q2 Operating Cash Flow of $23.5 Million -
- Q2 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(5.8) Million -

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We made progress during the quarter towards our strategic and deliberate path to transform Hallador and capture increased value as we advance our products and services up the value chain. Since acquiring the Merom Power Plant in 2022, we have expanded our offerings from fuel production to wholesale electricity sales, and we are now moving further up the chain to begin powering the industrial end user, including through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hoosier and WIN REMC earlier this year. Since that time, we have carried out a data center targeted Request for Proposal (RFP) that has received a robust response and is in active negotiations, further strengthening our conviction that power is in critical demand and that we possess a crucial component to the success of these data centers.”

“In the near term, we are facing a challenging market for spot electricity sales. Record natural gas production last year, combined with the second warmest winter in 25 years, has led to a surplus in natural gas inventory. This imbalance has driven down both gas and electricity prices, resulting in an energy market where pricing was above our cost structure only 40% of the time during the first half of the year.”

“In response to the current environment, we have focused on strengthening our balance sheet by reducing debt and improving our total liquidity to $60.7 million at quarter-end. This was driven in-part by the receipt of a $45 million prepayment during the quarter for an 11-month forward power sale, representing 22% of our projected annual output. As natural gas inventories decrease and prices recover later this year, as we currently expect, we are well positioned to navigate the current environment and drive future power sales that can reshape Hallador’s financial profile.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • The Company generated $23.5 million in operating cash flow during the second quarter, which partially supported repayment of debt and funding capex.
    • Total bank debt was $45.5 million with total liquidity of $60.7 million at June 30, 2024. This compares to total bank debt of $91.5 million and total liquidity of $26.2 million at December 31, 2023.
    • The Company’s leverage ratio was 2.12x at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.32x at December 31, 2023.
    • Capital expenditures were $13.2 million for the second quarter and $28.0 million year-to-date. The Company remains on track with its targeted $43 million capital expenditure budget for 2024.
  • Hallador continues to emphasize electric sales as an independent power producer.
    • Electric Sales were $56.8 million compared to $71.0 million in the year-ago period. The decrease was driven by the buildup of natural gas inventory levels in the broader market reducing the demand for and pricing of electric power.  
    • Coal Sales were $32.8 million compared to $88.6 million in the year-ago period. The decrease was driven by lower demand due to lower natural gas prices.
  • The Company continues to focus on forward sales to hedge its energy position.
    • At quarter-end, Hallador had total forward energy and capacity sales to 3rd party customers of $871.7 million through 2029.
    • The Company signed an 11-month, $45 million forward power purchase agreement (PPA) during the quarter with one of the largest global asset managers.
    • Negotiations continue to advance in response to the Company’s data center targeted RFP, with the potential to sign a long-term contract.
   
Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited)  
  Q2 2023     Q1 2024     Q2 2024  
Electric Sales $ 71.0     $ 58.8     $ 56.8  
Coal Sales - 3rd Party $ 88.6     $ 49.6     $ 32.8  
Other Revenue $ 1.6     $ 1.3     $ 1.3  
Total Revenue $ 161.2     $ 109.7     $ 90.9  
Net Income (Loss) $ 16.9     $ (1.7 )   $ (10.2 )
Operating Cash Flow $ 18.1     $ 16.4     $ 23.5  
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 35.3     $ 6.8     $ (5.8 )
                       

* Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as operating cash flows less effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bank interest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus other amortization

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically a maximum leverage ratio and a debt service coverage ratio.  Noncompliance with the leverage ratio or debt service coverage ratio covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed.  If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets.  Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity.  The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12-month period.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


 
Reconciliation of GAAP "Cash provided by (used in) operating activities" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" 
(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Cash provided by operating activities $ 23,522     $ 18,131     $ 39,891     $ 44,243  
Current income tax expense         61             493  
Loss from Hourglass Sands         1       1       2  
Loss from Sunrise Indemnity   6             12        
Distribution from Sunrise Energy                     (625 )
Bank and convertible note interest expense   3,326       2,517       6,859       5,204  
Working capital period changes   (30,305 )     12,546       (43,480 )     16,390  
Other long-term asset and liability changes   (466 )     (253 )     (1,403 )     (704 )
ASC 606 Capacity Adjustment   (2,455 )           (3,703 )      
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation   (37 )     566       602       931  
Other amortization   613       1,728       2,248       3,378  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,796 )   $ 35,297     $ 1,027     $ 69,312  
                               
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (10,720 )   $ (17,081 )   $ (25,570 )   $ (30,548 )
                               
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (8,446 )   $ (1,029 )   $ (10,716 )   $ (13,751 )
                               

Solid Forward Sales Position - Segment Basis, Before Intercompany Eliminations (unaudited):

  2024     2025     2026     2027     2028     2029     Total  
Power                                                      
Energy                                                      
Contracted MWh (in millions)   1.75       2.48       1.83       1.78       1.09       0.27       9.20  
Average contracted price per MWh $ 36.22     $ 35.70     $ 55.37     $ 54.65     $ 52.98     $ 51.00          
Contracted revenue (in millions) $ 63.39     $ 88.54     $ 101.33     $ 97.28     $ 57.75     $ 13.77     $ 422.06  
                                                       
Capacity                                                      
Average daily contracted capacity MWh   772       801       744       623       454       100          
Average contracted capacity price per MWd $ 207     $ 198     $ 230     $ 226     $ 225     $ 230          
Contracted capacity revenue (in millions) $ 29.40     $ 57.89     $ 62.46     $ 51.39     $ 37.39     $ 3.47     $ 242.00  
                                                       
Total Energy & Capacity Revenue                                                      
                                                       
Contracted Power revenue (in millions) $ 92.79     $ 146.43     $ 163.79     $ 148.67     $ 95.14     $ 17.24     $ 664.06  
                                                       
Coal                                                      
Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)   1.26       1.78       0.50       0.50                   4.04  
Avg price per ton - 3rd party $ 50.08     $ 50.04     $ 55.50     $ 55.50     $     $          
Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions) $ 63.10     $ 89.07     $ 27.75     $ 27.75     $     $     $ 207.67  
                                                       
Committed and unpriced tons - 3rd party (in millions)         1       1       1                   3  
Total contracted tons - 3rd party (in millions)   1.26       2.78       1.50       1.50                   7.04  
                                                       
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED $ 155.89     $ 235.50     $ 191.54     $ 176.42     $ 95.14     $ 17.24     $ 871.73  
                                                       
Priced tons - Merom (in millions)   0.60       2.30       2.30       2.30       2.30             9.80  
Avg price per ton - Merom $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $          
Contracted coal revenue - Merom (in millions) $ 30.60     $ 117.30     $ 117.30     $ 117.30     $ 117.30     $     $ 499.80  
                                                       
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT $ 186.49     $ 352.80     $ 308.84     $ 293.72     $ 212.44     $ 17.24     $ 1,371.53  
                                                       

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible,or "probableor statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should,or "couldbe taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call and Webcast

Hallador management will host a conference call Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
United States local: (404) 975-4839
United States toll-free: (833) 470-1428
Access code: 933229
Webcast: HNRG Q2 2024 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

 
Hallador Energy Company 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(in thousands, except per share data) 
(unaudited)
 
  June 30,     December 31,  
  2024     2023  
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,446     $ 2,842  
Restricted cash   4,282       4,281  
Accounts receivable   19,098       19,937  
Inventory   32,595       23,075  
Parts and supplies   39,459       38,877  
Prepaid expenses   2,027       2,262  
Total current assets   103,907       91,274  
Property, plant and equipment:              
Land and mineral rights   115,486       115,486  
Buildings and equipment   531,413       537,131  
Mine development   164,475       158,642  
Finance lease right-of-use assets   19,869       12,346  
Total property, plant and equipment   831,243       823,605  
Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization   (349,462 )     (334,971 )
Total property, plant and equipment, net   481,781       488,634  
Investment in Sunrise Energy   2,305       2,811  
Other assets   7,176       7,061  
Total assets $ 595,169     $ 589,780  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Current portion of bank debt, net $ 17,938     $ 24,438  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   45,890       62,908  
Current portion of lease financing   6,204       3,933  
Deferred revenue   84,772       23,062  
Contract liability - power purchase agreement and capacity payment reduction   40,735       43,254  
Total current liabilities   195,539       157,595  
Long-term liabilities:              
Bank debt, net   24,734       63,453  
Convertible notes payable         10,000  
Convertible notes payable - related party         9,000  
Long-term lease financing   10,699       8,157  
Deferred income taxes   5,614       9,235  
Asset retirement obligations   15,335       14,538  
Contract liability - power purchase agreement   25,076       47,425  
Other   2,002       1,789  
Total long-term liabilities   83,460       163,597  
Total liabilities   278,999       321,192  
Commitments and contingencies              
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued          
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 42,599 and 34,052 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   426       341  
Additional paid-in capital   186,945       127,548  
Retained earnings   128,799       140,699  
Total stockholders’ equity   316,170       268,588  
Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 595,169     $ 589,780  
               


Hallador Energy Company 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data) 
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:                              
Electric sales $ 56,846     $ 71,017     $ 115,601     $ 163,409  
Coal sales   32,801       88,574       82,431       183,176  
Other revenues   1,267       1,603       2,554       2,943  
Total sales and operating revenues   90,914       161,194       200,586       349,528  
EXPENSES:                              
Fuel   10,439       32,641       18,498       88,614  
Other operating and maintenance costs   35,912       41,908       73,394       74,428  
Utilities   3,396       4,343       7,770       8,840  
Labor   26,555       36,528       61,723       77,059  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   13,649       17,169       29,092       35,145  
Asset retirement obligations accretion   399       461       798       912  
Exploration costs   47       305       117       511  
General and administrative   7,803       5,595       13,747       12,542  
Total operating expenses   98,200       138,950       205,139       298,051  
                               
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS   (7,286 )     22,244       (4,553 )     51,477  
                               
Interest expense (1)   (3,735 )     (3,541 )     (7,672 )     (7,440 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (1,937 )           (2,790 )      
Equity method investment (loss)   (257 )     (217 )     (506 )     (148 )
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (13,215 )     18,486       (15,521 )     43,889  
                               
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):                              
Current         61             493  
Deferred   (3,011 )     1,510       (3,621 )     4,430  
Total income tax expense (benefit)   (3,011 )     1,571       (3,621 )     4,923  
                               
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (10,204 )   $ 16,915     $ (11,900 )   $ 38,966  
                               
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:                              
Basic $ (0.27 )   $ 0.51     $ (0.32 )   $ 1.18  
Diluted $ (0.27 )   $ 0.47     $ (0.32 )   $ 1.08  
                               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING                              
Basic   37,879       33,137       37,026       33,061  
Diluted   37,879       36,708       37,026       36,696  
                               
(1) Interest Expense:                              
Interest on bank debt $ 2,779     $ 2,055     $ 5,584     $ 4,310  
Other interest   547       462       1,275       894  
Amortization:                              
Amortization of debt issuance costs   409       1,024       813       2,236  
Total amortization   409       1,024       813       2,236  
Total interest expense $ 3,735     $ 3,541     $ 7,672     $ 7,440  
                               


Hallador Energy Company 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands) 
(unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2024     2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net income (loss) $ (11,900 )   $ 38,966  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Deferred income tax (benefit)   (3,621 )     4,430  
Equity loss – Sunrise Energy   506       148  
Cash distribution - Sunrise Energy         625  
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization   29,092       35,145  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   2,790        
Loss (gain) on sale of assets   (246 )     58  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   813       2,236  
Asset retirement obligations accretion   798       912  
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation   (602 )     (931 )
Stock-based compensation   2,247       2,001  
Amortization of contract asset and contract liabilities   (24,868 )     (22,162 )
Other   1,402       704  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable   839       8,461  
Inventory   (9,520 )     (9,322 )
Parts and supplies   (582 )     (5,564 )
Prepaid expenses   2,140       282  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (11,107 )     (11,867 )
Deferred revenue   61,710       121  
Net cash provided by operating activities   39,891       44,243  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Capital expenditures   (28,044 )     (30,610 )
Proceeds from sale of equipment   2,474       62  
Net cash used in investing activities   (25,570 )     (30,548 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Payments on bank debt   (86,500 )     (37,013 )
Borrowings of bank debt   40,500       26,000  
Payments on lease financing   (2,665 )      
Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement   3,783        
Issuance of related party notes payable   5,000        
Payments on related party notes payable   (5,000 )      
Debt issuance costs   (76 )     (1,629 )
ATM offering   34,515        
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs   (273 )     (1,109 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (10,716 )     (13,751 )
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   3,605       (56 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   7,123       6,426  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,728     $ 6,370  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,446     $ 2,337  
Restricted cash   4,282       4,033  
  $ 10,728     $ 6,370  
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:              
Cash paid for interest $ 6,312     $ 5,010  
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:              
Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense $ (1,694 )   $ 426  
Stock issued on redemption of convertible notes and interest $ 22,993     $  
               

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Company Contact

Marjorie Hargrave
Chief Financial Officer
(303) 917-0777
MHargrave@halladorenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com


Primary Logo

