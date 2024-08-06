DZS Receives Expected Delisting Notice from Nasdaq

Company continues to work diligently toward filing restated financials and delayed reports

DALLAS, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a developer of Network Edge, Connectivity and Cloud Software solutions enabling gigabit broadband everywhere, announced today, as expected, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (“the Panel”) has determined to delist the common stock of the Company from Nasdaq (the “Decision”). The Decision indicates that the Company failed to meet the August 5, 2024, deadline to regain compliance with its periodic filing obligations under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).



The Decision indicates that trading in the Company’s common stock will be suspended effective at the open of business on August 8, 2024, following which Nasdaq will complete the delisting of the Company’s common stock.

The Company is working diligently to complete the previously disclosed restatements and to file as soon as reasonably practicable the Company’s delayed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024, and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Delayed Reports”). The Company then intends to apply to restore its listing on Nasdaq as soon as practicable; however, no assurance can be given at this point regarding a definitive date on which such periodic reports will be filed or whether the Company will ultimately be accepted to be listed again on Nasdaq in the future.

While the Company’s common stock will be suspended and then delisted from trading on Nasdaq, the Company expects its shares will be traded on an over-the-counter market with its existing ticker symbol (DZSI).

“We missed the required filing of our restated periodic reports for the periods of 2022 and Q1 2023 and Delayed Reports,” said Misty Kawecki, Chief Financial Officer, DZS. “We have taken a thorough approach to completing the filing of these reports, which included assessing the related impact of our recently divested Asia business on April 5, 2024, and our acquisition of NetComm on June 1, 2024. Unfortunately, we did not meet the timeline required by Nasdaq to file such restated periodic reports and Delayed Reports.”

Once DZS has filed all restated periodic reports and Delayed Reports, as well as our Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2024, the Company will host an earnings call.

