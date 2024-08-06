Axonius is Named to the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100

The company’s continued growth and commitments to innovation and customer success lead to its fourth consecutive feature on the list

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius has been named to the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .



“It is a great honor to be named to the Forbes Cloud 100 yet again,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-Founder of Axonius. “After a year of rapid growth and key milestones for our company, one thing never changes: our commitment to supporting our customers’ most complex security and IT challenges. Earning this recognition for the fourth straight year is a testament to this commitment being the core of our business, and to the hard work of our team.”

In March 2024, Axonius announced it secured $200 million in a Series E extension funding round. The company also shared it had crossed the highly-coveted $100 million ARR milestone . In late 2023, Axonius released Axonius 6.0, a unified platform that provides a comprehensive understanding of all assets, their relationships, and business-level context. Axonius is now the only company to offer a combined solution for Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), and SaaS Management Platforms (SMP). What’s more, Axonius offers over 1,000 platform integrations, the most of any company in the space. This means that Axonius can surface more information than any other about security gaps, risk, misconfigurations, cost inefficiencies, and more.

“IT and security teams at over 600 hundred organizations across the globe are using the Axonius Platform to manage an always-expanding sprawl of devices, users, software, SaaS applications, cloud services, and more. We provide a system of record for all their digital infrastructure so they can quickly mitigate threats, navigate risk, automate action, and inform business-level strategy. Customers love Axonius and have given us the highest net promoter score of any cybersecurity or IT vendor in history,” said Sysman.

For the ninth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“Across nine years of data, we have yet to see as competitive of a cohort as the 2024 Cloud 100. The list value reached $820 billion this year, the highest list value in Cloud 100 history,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

"The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best, and we've never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished, and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future," said Paul Drews, managing partner at Salesforce Ventures.

The Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2024 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to Control Complexity™ by providing a system of record for all digital infrastructure. With a comprehensive understanding of all assets including devices, identities, software, SaaS applications, vulnerabilities, security controls, and the context between all assets, customers are able to mitigate threats, navigate risk, decrease incident response time, automate action, and inform business-level strategy — all while eliminating manual, repetitive tasks. Recognized as creators of the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) category and innovators in SaaS Management Platform (SMP) and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically enforce policies and automate action. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in history, with accolades from Deloitte, CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, the Axonius Platform covers millions of assets for customers around the world. To book a demo or start a free trial, visit Axonius.com.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has more than $18 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 43 licensed local editions in 69 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. For over 15 years, we’ve invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world’s most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom.We leverage our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has a $5BN portfolio of 300+ companies in more than 25 countries, and has offices worldwide, including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney.Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

